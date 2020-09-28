Cindy McCain joins board of Biden's presidential transition team

Cindy McCain, the widow of the late Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCainJill Biden shuts down Jake Tapper's question about husband's 'occasional gaffe' Crenshaw looms large as Democrats look to flip Texas House seat Analysis: Biden victory, Democratic sweep would bring biggest boost to economy MORE (R-Ariz.), has joined the advisory board of Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenNew Biden campaign ad jabs at Trump's reported 0 income tax payments Biden campaign sells 'I paid more income taxes than Trump' stickers Trump, Biden have one debate goal: Don't lose MORE’s presidential transition team, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

The news came a week after McCain endorsed Biden, calling the former vice president a “good and honest man.”

Other members of the unpaid advisory board include New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham Michelle Lynn Lujan GrishamBiden pick creates furor, underscoring bitterness over Obama immigration policy Buttigieg, former officials added to Biden's transition team No documents? Hoping for legalization? Be wary of Joe Biden MORE (D), former Sen. Ted Kaufman (D-Del.), Rep. Cedric Richmond Cedric Levon RichmondHillicon Valley: Productivity, fatigue, cybersecurity emerge as top concerns amid pandemic | Facebook critics launch alternative oversight board | Google to temporarily bar election ads after polls close Underwood takes over as chair of House cybersecurity panel Rep. Bill Pascrell named chair of House oversight panel MORE (D-La.), former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates Sally Caroline YatesButtigieg, former officials added to Biden's transition team The Hill's 12:30 Report: Delegates stage state-centric videos for the roll call Trump fires back at Yates for convention speech: 'Terrible AG' MORE and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Pete ButtigiegBillionaire who donated to Trump in 2016 donates to Biden The Hill's Morning Report - Sponsored by Facebook - GOP closes ranks to fill SCOTUS vacancy by November Buttigieg stands in as Pence for Harris's debate practice MORE (D). McCain is the second Republican to join the advisory board, after Bob McDonald, who served as secretary of Veterans Affairs during the Obama Administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Presidential transition teams have historically emphasized filling national security roles, as the transition period is considered uniquely vulnerable to terrorist attacks. However, with the coronavirus pandemic ongoing, the Biden transition team is focusing on equipping a potential Biden administration to address public health and economic policy first and foremost.

John McCain was a friend of Biden’s, while President Trump Donald John TrumpNew Biden campaign ad jabs at Trump's reported 0 income tax payments Ocasio-Cortez: Trump contributed less in taxes 'than waitresses and undocumented immigrants' Third judge orders Postal Service to halt delivery cuts MORE has frequently attacked the late Arizona senator, including after his death in 2018. Discussing her endorsement last week, Cindy McCain said a report that the president called American war dead “losers” was “pretty much” the final straw.

"It's a culmination of things, but I do believe that our men and women that serve in the military are not losers,” she said.

Biden, in announcing the endorsement, also invoked the alleged comments, first reported by The Atlantic. Cindy McCain, he said, “is endorsing me because of what he talks about with my son and John’s who are heroes, who served their country, you know he said they’re losers, they’re suckers.” Trump has denied making the remarks.