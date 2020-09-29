GOP women's group releases latest round of House endorsements

Winning for Women Action Fund, a super PAC devoted to electing GOP women to office, released its latest round of House endorsements on Tuesday in a list obtained exclusively by The Hill.

The endorsed challengers include Victoria Spartz in Indiana's fifth district, Yvette Herrell in New Mexico's second district, Stephanie Bice in Oklahoma's fifth, and Nancy Mace in South Carolina's first. The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates all of the races "toss-ups."

The group also formally threw its support behind Lauren Boebert in Colorado's third district, which Cook rates as "lean Republican." Kat Cammack in Florida's third congressional district and Lisa McClain in Michigan's tenth district also received endorsements from Winning for Women.

Winning for Women also announced its support for a number of GOP House candidates it labeled as "Women on the Rise." The list includes Anna Paulina Luna in Florida's thirteenth district, Kim Klacik in Maryland's seventh district, Lynne Blankenbeker in New Hampshire's second district, and Esther Joy King in Illinois's seventeenth district.

Additionally, the group endorsed Republican incumbents America Samoa Del. Amata Coleman Radewagen and Puerto Rico Del. Jenniffer González Colón.

“These women represent the best of the best. From veterans to nurses to small business owners, each of these candidates is uniquely qualified to serve her district in Congress,” the group's political director Micah Yousefi said in a statement to The Hill.

“Not only will Winning For Women’s PAC provide critical hard-dollar support to their campaigns, but it will also activate on their behalf a grassroots army of more than 800,000 members nationwide. It’s been a historic year for conservative women, and W4W is proud to continue supporting those exceptional candidates who will go to Washington to fight back against an extreme, liberal agenda.”

The endorsements come as a record number of Republican women run for office in the 2020 election cycle. Data released in May by the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University shows an overall uptick in women seeking seats in the House this year, with 490 filing to run so far.