Harris says she hasn't 'made a plan one way or another' on meeting Supreme Court nominee

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisTrump, Biden have one debate goal: Don't lose Dwayne Johnson backs Biden in first public presidential endorsement Pelosi: Trump Supreme Court pick 'threatens' Affordable Care Act MORE (D-Calif.) said Monday that she hasn’t “made a plan one way or another” on meeting President Trump Donald John TrumpNew Biden campaign ad jabs at Trump's reported 0 income tax payments Ocasio-Cortez: Trump contributed less in taxes 'than waitresses and undocumented immigrants' Third judge orders Postal Service to halt delivery cuts MORE’s Supreme Court nominee.

After speaking at Shaw University in North Carolina, reporters asked the vice presidential nominee whether she would meet with Judge Amy Coney Barrett, to which she replied, “I’m sure that’s going to happen. We’ll see how it works out.”

“I haven’t made a plan one way or another,” Harris said, according to a campaign pool report.

But the California senator and member of the Senate Judiciary Committee committed to being “involved in the hearings and performing my role and responsibility” on the panel.

Harris was also questioned on whether Senate Democrats can delay the confirmation process or opt to respond should she and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenNew Biden campaign ad jabs at Trump's reported 0 income tax payments Biden campaign sells 'I paid more income taxes than Trump' stickers Trump, Biden have one debate goal: Don't lose MORE are elected to The White House.

“I’m going to focus on what’s within our power in these next 36 days, and what’s in our power is to elect Joe Biden president of the United States,” she responded.

Harris is expected to be the most closely watched Democrat at Barrett’s upcoming confirmation hearings, pushing Biden’s running mate further into the spotlight.

Several of her fellow Democrats on the Judiciary Committee, including Sens. Mazie Hirono Mazie Keiko HironoHawley warns Schumer to steer clear of Catholic-based criticisms of Barrett Senate GOP set to vote on Trump's Supreme Court pick before election Two Judiciary Democrats say they will not meet with Trump's Supreme Court pick MORE (Hawaii) and Richard Blumenthal (Conn.), have said they will not hold informational meetings with Barrett, following the lead of Republicans who refused to meet with or hold a hearing for then-President Obama's Supreme Court nominee in 2016.

Another member of the committee, Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin Richard (Dick) Joseph DurbinGOP senators confident Trump pick to be confirmed by November Sunday Shows: Trump's court pick dominates Durbin: Democrats can 'slow' Supreme Court confirmation 'perhaps a matter of hours, maybe days at most' MORE (D-Ill.), said Sunday that he would “extend that courtesy” of meeting Barrett if she requests it, saying he wants “to be respectful.”

Trump officially nominated Barrett on Saturday to fill the vacancy in the Supreme Court after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader GinsburgRuth Bader Ginsburg leaves us with belief in the ideal of 'We the People' Trump, Biden in virtual tie among North Carolina and Georgia voters: poll GOP senators confident Trump pick to be confirmed by November MORE on Sept. 18.