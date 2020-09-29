Pro-Trump group putting $40 million behind ad warning Biden will raise taxes

The top outside group supporting President Trump Donald John TrumpCensus Bureau intends to wrap up count on Oct. 5 despite judge's order Top House Republican calls for probe of source of NYT Trump tax documents New Yorkers report receiving ballots with wrong name, voter addresses MORE’s reelection is putting $40 million behind a new ad warning that Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTop House Republican calls for probe of source of NYT Trump tax documents Judge's ruling creates fresh hurdle for Trump's TikTok ban Harris says she hasn't 'made a plan one way or another' on meeting Supreme Court nominee MORE will raise taxes if he’s elected president.

The America First Action super PAC will run the ad, titled “Day 1,” in Pennsylvania, Florida, Wisconsin, North Carolina and Georgia.

“America’s economy coming back. Now Joe Biden out with his plan,” the narrator says.

“I would shut it down,” Biden says.

“Joe Biden today, on taxes,” the narrators says.

“Guess what, if you elect me, your taxes are going to be raised, not cut,” Biden says. “On day one.”

“The times are tough,” the narrator says. “The man is too weak.”

The bulk of the money behind the ad, $18.4 million, is allocated to Pennsylvania, where polls find Biden leading by 5.7 points in the RealClearPolitics average. Two recent polls conducted by The New York Times-Siena College and ABC News-Washington Post found Biden leading by 9 points in the Keystone State.

Trump became the first GOP presidential candidate in decades to win Pennsylvania in 2016, but polls find him with an uphill climb to winning it again with just over a month to go until Election Day.

Biden is polling strong across the Rust Belt and Midwest, making him the favorite to win the White House as the candidates square off for their first debate on Tuesday night.

America First is putting $8.7 million behind the ad in Florida, where polls show Trump and Biden running neck and neck.