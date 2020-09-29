New Hampshire poll finds Biden up eight points over Trump

Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTop House Republican calls for probe of source of NYT Trump tax documents Judge's ruling creates fresh hurdle for Trump's TikTok ban Harris says she hasn't 'made a plan one way or another' on meeting Supreme Court nominee MORE leads President Trump Donald John TrumpCensus Bureau intends to wrap up count on Oct. 5 despite judge's order Top House Republican calls for probe of source of NYT Trump tax documents New Yorkers report receiving ballots with wrong name, voter addresses MORE by 8 points in New Hampshire, according to a new survey.

The latest UMass Lowell Center for Public Opinion finds Biden at 52 percent and Trump at 44 percent, with 3 percent support for third-party candidates. One percent of voters are undecided.

In the same poll from October of 2016, Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonOvernight Defense: Government funding bill butts up against deadline | Pentagon reports eighth military COVID-19 death | Trump, Pentagon collide over anti-diversity training push Voters split on whether Trump, Biden will win first debate: poll New Monmouth poll finds Biden with 6-point lead MORE led by 6 points and 14 percent said they’d vote third-party.

Clinton edged Trump by less than 1.5 points, or fewer than 3,000 votes. George W. Bush was the last Republican to carry New Hampshire in 2000.

“At this point in 2016, there were nearly five times as many third party or undecided voters, which indicated an unstable race," said Joshua Dyck, director of the Center for Public Opinion and an associate professor of political science.

"This year is very different. Voters’ minds are made up and they have been for a while. That’s the sort of thing that happens when the race becomes a focused referendum on the incumbent."

Trump’s campaign has circled New Hampshire as one of a handful of Clinton states that it believes it can flip in 2020.

There has not been much polling of New Hampshire this cycle but a recent New York Times-Siena College poll put Biden’s advantage at 3 points earlier this month.

The UMass poll found Biden with a 15-point lead among independents. Fifty-five percent of voters disapprove of the job Trump is doing as president, including 62 percent of independents.

Fifty-eight percent of voters say the winner of the 2020 election should decide who replaces the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader GinsburgHarris says she hasn't 'made a plan one way or another' on meeting Supreme Court nominee Trump, GOP aim to complete reshaping of federal judiciary Compromise, yes — but how? A pre-debate suggestion MORE.

In the New Hampshire Senate race, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen Cynthia (Jeanne) Jeanne ShaheenSenate Democrats introduce bill to sanction Russians over Taliban bounties Trump-backed candidate wins NH GOP Senate primary to take on Shaheen Democratic senator urges Trump to respond to Russian aggression MORE (D-N.H.) leads Republican Corky Messner by 19 points, 56 percent to 37 percent.

The UMass poll of 657 likely New Hampshire voters was conducted between Sept. 17 and Sept. 25 and has a 4.6 percentage point margin of error.