Biden's debate game plan? Keep cool and win

Allies to former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTop House Republican calls for probe of source of NYT Trump tax documents Judge's ruling creates fresh hurdle for Trump's TikTok ban Harris says she hasn't 'made a plan one way or another' on meeting Supreme Court nominee MORE say he can win the debate on Tuesday night if he can maintain his composure and not fall into traps set by President Trump Donald John TrumpCensus Bureau intends to wrap up count on Oct. 5 despite judge's order Top House Republican calls for probe of source of NYT Trump tax documents New Yorkers report receiving ballots with wrong name, voter addresses MORE.

The allies who are close to the campaign said Biden believes Trump will try to trip-up the Democratic nominee by seeking to throw him off course with personal attacks.

If Biden can keep his cool, the Biden camp thinks it will prevail in the debate.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If the VP doesn’t get angry and just makes Trump look like he's a crazy person, it’s a win,” said one longtime ally close to the campaign. “We can't just get into a back and forth fact-checking mission.”

Behind the scenes, however, Biden’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee are preparing a fact-checking operation to respond to Trump on Tuesday night, launching a Twitter account intended to fact check the debate in real time.

The ally said Biden needs to channel his debate performance with Sarah Palin in 2008. At the same time, allies expect Tuesday night’s debate to be the polar opposite of Biden’s 2012 debate with Paul Ryan Paul Davis RyanTrump, Biden have one debate goal: Don't lose RNC chair on election: We are on track to win the White House Kenosha will be a good bellwether in 2020 MORE, the former Republican vice presidential nominee.

“He needs to be more Biden 08 vs Palin and less Biden 12 vs Ryan... Ryan played fair,” the ally said. “Trump obviously won't.”

A top Democratic fundraiser said Biden needs to remain on offense for much of the debate.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If he’s on defense and constantly responding to Trump, he is losing,” the fundraiser said.

The way to do that, the fundraiser said, is to keep the emphasis on the COVID-19 pandemic, which “is something every single American can relate to.”

“If he holds him to the fire, he won’t need to do much else,” the fundraiser said.

Guests of Biden point to his planned pandemic emphasis. Kristin Urquiza, a San Francisco woman whose father died of COVID-19, will attend the debate as one of Biden’s guests.

They also telegraphed plans to hit Trump over his tax history after a New York Times investigation published this week revealed that Trump paid just $750 in federal income tax in both 2016 and 2017 and paid no taxes in 10 of the 15 previous years.

In an apparent effort to put pressure on Trump ahead of the debate, Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisHarris says she hasn't 'made a plan one way or another' on meeting Supreme Court nominee Compromise, yes — but how? A pre-debate suggestion Biden must clarify his stance on energy for swing voters MORE (D-Calif.) released their 2019 tax returns.

Trump did not make his own tax returns public when he first ran for the White House in 2016 and has still refused to do so.

“Trump’s tax returns and what we learned from that reporting I think reinforces what we already knew about Donald Trump which is that he looks down on working people,” Kate Bedingfield, Biden’s deputy campaign manager and communications director, told reporters on a conference call on Tuesday ahead of the debate.

“It reinforces how much of a choice there is in this campaign between Scranton and Park Avenue,” she added, echoing a line that Biden has used frequently in recent days to hammer Trump as out-of-touch with working-class Americans.

Symone Sanders Symone SandersBiden campaign ratchets up courting of Black voters, specifically Black men The Hill's Morning Report - Sponsored by The Air Line Pilots Association - Trump, Biden renew push for Latino support Sunday shows - Trump team defends coronavirus response MORE, a senior adviser to Biden’s campaign, said that the former vice president has no plans to fact check Trump on stage Tuesday night, putting it on the moderator, Fox News anchor Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceCompromise, yes — but how? A pre-debate suggestion Trump tax reveal roils presidential race Voters split on whether Trump, Biden will win first debate: poll MORE, to call the president out on false or misleading statements.

“I want to be very clear on one thing…it is not Joe Biden’s job in this debate to fact check Donald Trump,” Sanders said. “Again, it is not Joe Biden’s job in this debate. That’s the moderator’s job.”

Sanders said that Biden’s focus would be on “speaking directly to the American people.”

Democratic strategist Joel Payne predicted that the first presidential debate is typically “difficult” for incumbent presidents. He pointed to former President Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaJudge orders Georgia officials to provide backup paper poll books ahead of election Supreme Court fight should drive Democrats and help Biden Michelle Obama says even former first families can get on each other's nerves during quarantine MORE’s debate against then-Republican nominee Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyPresident Trump faces Herculean task in first debate HBO's Oliver laments 'dark week' after Barrett nomination: 'Hopeless' The Hill's Morning Report - Sponsored by JobsOhio - Trump's tax return bombshell MORE in 2012.

“He struggled in that first debate because he had to readjust to the idea of being challenged by an equal on stage,” Payne said. “It would not surprise me if the same phenomenon emerged in this first debate.