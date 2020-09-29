Biden campaign to fact check Trump on Twitter during debate

The campaign for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTop House Republican calls for probe of source of NYT Trump tax documents Judge's ruling creates fresh hurdle for Trump's TikTok ban Harris says she hasn't 'made a plan one way or another' on meeting Supreme Court nominee MORE is teaming up with the Democratic National Committee's War Room to fact check President Trump Donald John TrumpCensus Bureau intends to wrap up count on Oct. 5 despite judge's order Top House Republican calls for probe of source of NYT Trump tax documents New Yorkers report receiving ballots with wrong name, voter addresses MORE in real time during Tuesday night’s presidential debate.

A Biden campaign aide confirmed to The Hill Tuesday afternoon that the two groups are using the Twitter handle “@Truth” to identify false statements made by Trump during the debate, which is scheduled for 9 p.m. EDT.

The first post on the account on Tuesday features a 16-second clip in which Biden is asked at a recent press conference, “What do you feel like you have to accomplish to be successful in the debate?”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Just tell the truth,” Biden responds.

The video then cuts to a message saying, “Get the truth during the debate. Follow @Truth.”

Truth — and we can’t stress this enough, folks — over lies pic.twitter.com/sc8oWw1tzH — Truth (@truth) September 29, 2020

Biden campaign spokesperson Andrew Bates said in a statement to The Hill that "Donald Trump has lied to the American people more than any president in our history — by far.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“He lied about the deadliness of the coronavirus, costing thousands their lives and millions their jobs,” Bates said. “He lies about the economy, our healthcare and his own taxes. And he lies to tear us apart.”

Bates added in the statement, “The American people deserve to remember what it's like to have a president who tells the truth again."

Biden’s campaign on Tuesday also released a “Trump Tax Calculator” two days after the New York Times published reporting that found Trump had paid just $750 in income tax in 2016 and 2017.

“Do you pay more or less in federal income taxes than our ‘billionaire’ President? Use this calculator to find out,” the site reads. The tool allows users to enter the amount they paid in taxes 2017 and produces the number minus $750.

Trump has since criticized the Times’ reporting, although he did not refute any of the individual findings. Trump has repeatedly claimed that an IRS audit prevents him from releasing his full tax returns to the public.

Tuesday night’s presidential debate, which will be moderated by Fox News anchor Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceCompromise, yes — but how? A pre-debate suggestion Trump tax reveal roils presidential race Voters split on whether Trump, Biden will win first debate: poll MORE, is the first in three scheduled debates between the presidential candidates. A Monmouth University poll found that nearly 3 in 4 of registered voters planned on watching the debate Tuesday.