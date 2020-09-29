Biden mocks Trump campaign debate claims: 'I've got my earpiece and performance enhancers ready'

Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTop House Republican calls for probe of source of NYT Trump tax documents Judge's ruling creates fresh hurdle for Trump's TikTok ban Harris says she hasn't 'made a plan one way or another' on meeting Supreme Court nominee MORE on Tuesday made light of the Trump campaign's efforts to sow doubt about the former vice president's performance should he do well during the first presidential debate.

"It’s debate night, so I’ve got my earpiece and performance enhancers ready," Biden tweeted, accompanied by a photo of Apple headphones and Jeni's ice cream.

It’s debate night, so I’ve got my earpiece and performance enhancers ready. pic.twitter.com/EhOiWdjh1b — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 29, 2020

The tongue-in-cheek tweet came after President Trump Donald John TrumpCensus Bureau intends to wrap up count on Oct. 5 despite judge's order Top House Republican calls for probe of source of NYT Trump tax documents New Yorkers report receiving ballots with wrong name, voter addresses MORE has spent the last several weeks raising the baseless accusation that Biden may be on performance enhancing drugs, citing his solid performance during a one-on-one debate during the Democratic primary with Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersPresident Trump faces Herculean task in first debate The Hill's Morning Report - Sponsored by JobsOhio - Trump's tax return bombshell New Biden campaign ad jabs at Trump's reported 0 income tax payments MORE (I-Vt.).

The president repeatedly called for Biden to submit to a drug test, something he also demanded of his opponent in 2016. Neither candidate agreed to take a drug test.

The Trump campaign on Tuesday raised a new tactic to question whether Biden might owe a strong performance to outside help, alleging the former vice president's campaign refused to agree to be inspected for an earpiece ahead of the debate. The Trump campaign also claimed Biden wanted a pair of breaks during the 90-minute event.

"Of course he’s not wearing an earpiece and we never asked for breaks," Biden deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield told reporters. "His staff seems concerned that he may not do well tonight and they’re already laying the groundwork to lie about why."

"It is pathetic, it’s weak, once again the Trump campaign is lying," she added.

Trump has spent months lowering expectations for Biden's performance in the debate, questioning the former vice president's mental fitness, describing him as "shot" and mocking the Democratic nominee's verbal gaffes.

The strategy is at odds with what his campaign advisers have tried to do in the run-up to the first debate, which is to emphasize that Biden has been in public service for decades and is an experienced debater.