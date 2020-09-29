Trump campaign emails 'I just finished debating Joe Biden' before debate starts

The Trump campaign appeared to get a head start on Tuesday's post-debate coverage with a press release seemingly meant for after the debate being sent out hours before the event started.

An email sent by the campaign to supporters on Tuesday evening declared that the president "finished debating [former Vice President] Joe Biden Joe BidenTop House Republican calls for probe of source of NYT Trump tax documents Judge's ruling creates fresh hurdle for Trump's TikTok ban Harris says she hasn't 'made a plan one way or another' on meeting Supreme Court nominee MORE." The press release was received by journalists several hours before the debate was set to begin at 9 p.m. EDT.

"This debate will go down in history. I showed the American People that I will ALWAYS fight to put America First," the email under Trump's name stated, according to a screenshot posted by Bloomberg reporter Jennifer Jacobs.

Hours before the debate, a Trump camp email goes out: "I just finished debating Joe Biden." pic.twitter.com/4OHQLmLDv9 — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) September 29, 2020

A spokesperson for the Trump campaign did not immediately return a request for comment from The Hill.

Biden's campaign made a similar error last year ahead of the fifth Democratic primary debate, mistakenly sending out a fundraising email in which Biden declared that he was "leaving" the debate roughly six hours before it occurred.

“I’m leaving the fifth Democratic debate now. I hope I made you proud out there and I hope I made it clear to the world why our campaign is so important," wrote the former vice president in that email.

Tuesday night's debate is set to be the first head-to-head matchup between Trump and Biden, and will be aired on all major networks.