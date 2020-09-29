Trump to Biden: 'There's nothing smart about you'

President Trump Donald John TrumpCensus Bureau intends to wrap up count on Oct. 5 despite judge's order Top House Republican calls for probe of source of NYT Trump tax documents New Yorkers report receiving ballots with wrong name, voter addresses MORE delivered a cutting personal attack on Joe Biden Joe BidenTop House Republican calls for probe of source of NYT Trump tax documents Judge's ruling creates fresh hurdle for Trump's TikTok ban Harris says she hasn't 'made a plan one way or another' on meeting Supreme Court nominee MORE’s intellect on Tuesday, saying that “there’s nothing smart” about the former vice president.

“You graduated either the lowest or almost the lowest in your class. Don’t ever use the word smart with me,” Trump said during the first presidential debate. “Don’t ever use that word. Because you know what? There’s nothing smart about you, Joe. Forty-seven years you’ve done nothing.”

Trump’s remarks came as Biden delivered a biting assessment of Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, asserting that “a lot of people have died” because of the outbreak in the U.S. “and a lot more people are going to die unless he gets a lot smarter a lot quicker.”

Trump also echoed false accusations reported by some conservative news outlets that Biden had claimed that he went to Delaware State University, the only historically Black university in Biden’s home state.

“So you said you went to Delaware State but you forgot the name of your college?” Trump said. “You didn’t go to Delaware State.”

Biden, who went to school at the University of Delaware, has not claimed that he attended Delaware State. He has said that he got his “start” at Delaware State, where he announced his first Senate campaign in 1972.