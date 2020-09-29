Twitter criticizes Trump after he says indoor rallies had no 'negative' effects: 'Ask Herman Cain'

Twitter users piled on to President Trump Donald John TrumpCensus Bureau intends to wrap up count on Oct. 5 despite judge's order Top House Republican calls for probe of source of NYT Trump tax documents New Yorkers report receiving ballots with wrong name, voter addresses MORE during Tuesday evening's debate after he claimed that campaign rallies he held at indoor venues had no "negative" effects associated with the contraction of COVID-19.

The moment came after former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTop House Republican calls for probe of source of NYT Trump tax documents Judge's ruling creates fresh hurdle for Trump's TikTok ban Harris says she hasn't 'made a plan one way or another' on meeting Supreme Court nominee MORE criticized Trump at Tuesday's presidential debate over his decision to hold some campaign rallies at indoor venues earlier this year, despite warnings from health officials about large gatherings inside amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Trump denied that those at his indoor events suffered negative consequences.

"We've had no negative effect. We've had no negative effect. And we've had 35 — 45,000 people at these rallies," the president said.

Activists and critics of the president took to Twitter and pointed to the death of former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain Herman CainThe Hill's 12:30 Report - Presented by Facebook - Big 10 votes to resume football season Exclusive: Internal documents show officials waved red flags before Trump's Tulsa rally Herman Cain account tweets coronavirus 'not as deadly' as claimed after his death from COVID-19 MORE in late July after he was diagnosed with coronavirus.

Cain had attended an indoor rally for the president's reelection campaign in Tulsa, Okla., at the BOK Center.

"Donald Trump is a LIAR!!! He just said that his rallies during a pandemic have had no negative affect on people? Ask Herman Cain how that worked out for him! And that rally was INDOORS! He is the Spreader-in-Chief!" tweeted April Ryan, White House correspondent for Urban Radio Networks and a CNN analyst.

Others including activist Alyssa Milano and actress Aisha Tyler joined in.

"FACT CHECK: Herman Cain died from covid from Trump's campaign rally," tweeted Milano.

Trump: "we've had no problems whatsoever" with people getting covid at our rallies



Herman Cain:



Allies of the president have denied that Cain's diagnosis was linked to his attendance at the Tulsa rally.

Trump himself also denied a connection between his rally and Cain's death a day after the former GOP candidate died, telling reporters at the White House: "No, I don’t think he did [contract COVID-19 at the rally]."