Harris says Trump 'denigrated' office of the presidency with debate performance

Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) said President Trump "denigrated" the office of the presidency on Tuesday with his performance during a combative and often personal first debate with former Vice President Joe Biden.

"I think that the American people deserve to have an ability to compare and contrast the candidates, and I think tonight provided a very clear contrast," Harris said on CBS after the debate.

"On the one hand, you have Joe Biden who looked into the camera, who spoke to the American people continuously, who understood who was important on that stage, which is American families," Harris said of her running mate.

"And then you have Donald Trump, who really I think really denigrated the office of the President of the United States as much as he has done over the course of the last four years," she added.

Harris also defended Biden for dodging a question about whether he supports getting rid of the filibuster and expanding the Supreme Court should Democrats win the White House and the Senate, saying Biden was right to keep the focus on the current battle over Republicans' efforts to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett so close to Election Day.

The senator's comments followed what was a bruising and grueling 90 minute debate between Trump and Biden, the first of three slated for the next few weeks.

The tone of the event was frequently personal and the two candidates regularly interrupted one another and lobbed insults.

Both Trump and Biden attacked one another’s intelligence. Biden dismissed Trump as a “liar” and a “clown,” at one point declaring him the “worst president that America has ever had.”

Trump repeatedly brought up Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, accusing him of profiting off of his father’s position as vice president and claiming that he received “dishonorable” discharge from the U.S. military for a cocaine habit.