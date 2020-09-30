Democrats rip Trump for not condemning white supremacists, Proud Boys at debate

Congressional Democrats tore into President Trump Donald John TrumpCensus Bureau intends to wrap up count on Oct. 5 despite judge's order Top House Republican calls for probe of source of NYT Trump tax documents New Yorkers report receiving ballots with wrong name, voter addresses MORE after Tuesday's presidential debate where he refused to condemn white supremacists.

The president was asked by moderator Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceCompromise, yes — but how? A pre-debate suggestion Trump tax reveal roils presidential race Voters split on whether Trump, Biden will win first debate: poll MORE whether he would "condemn white supremacists and militia groups" who have been cited by local officials around the country as contributing to violence at protests against police brutality and racial injustice.

Trump initially responded, "sure," and "I'm willing to do that," but then alleged that members of far-left groups were responsible for violent protests.

"What do you want me to call them?" Trump asked Wallace, before Biden interjected "the Proud Boys," referring to the organization characterized by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a hate group.

"Proud Boys, stand back and stand by," Trump responded.

Democrats seized on the exchange.

"President Trump was asked to condemn white supremacy. He refused," tweeted Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerDemocrats blast Trump after report reveals he avoided income taxes for 10 years: 'Disgusting' Biden refuses to say whether he would support expanding Supreme Court Schumer says Trump tweet shows court pick meant to kill off ObamaCare MORE (D-N.Y.). "He told white supremacists to 'stand back and stand by.' President Trump is a national disgrace, and Americans will not stand for it."

Sen. Ed Markey Edward (Ed) John MarkeyManchin opposes adding justices to the court A game theorist's advice to President Trump on filling the Supreme Court seat Watchdog confirms State Dept. canceled award for journalist who criticized Trump MORE (D-Mass.) went further, tweeting: "Donald Trump won't condemn white supremacists because he is one."

Donald Trump won't condemn white supremacists because he is one. — Ed Markey (@EdMarkey) September 29, 2020

"Donald Trump is a white supremacist," added Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezTrump Jr on father's taxes: 'People don't understand what goes into a business' Ocasio-Cortez: Trump contributed less in taxes 'than waitresses and undocumented immigrants' Will Democrats attempt to pack the Supreme Court again? MORE (D-N.Y.) in a Twitter post. "People have been warning about this for a long time. They were ridiculed, called hyperbolic & radical - not bc they were wrong, but bc others couldn’t accept that our country elected a supremacist as President. This is fascism at our door."

Donald Trump is a white supremacist.



People have been warning about this for a long time.



They were ridiculed, called hyperbolic & radical - not bc they were wrong, but bc others couldn’t accept that our country elected a supremacist as President.



This is fascism at our door. https://t.co/sahloCJt25 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 29, 2020

A spokesperson for the Trump campaign did not immediately return a request for comment from The Hill.

The president has frequently faced criticism over his handling of racial issues, which exploded in August 2017 after a rally in Charlottesville, Va., became a meeting point for white nationalist groups. The event devolved into violence, with one counterprotester killed after a crowd of pedestrians was targeted in a vehicle attack.

After the event, Trump drew widespread criticism for saying "very fine people, on both sides," attended the rally.