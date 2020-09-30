Harris blasts Trump for refusing to denounce white supremacy

Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisThe Memo: Debate or debacle? Biden will keep debating Trump, campaign says Joe Scarborough urges Biden: 'Do not do anymore debates' MORE (Calif.) on Tuesday slammed President Trump Donald John TrumpFive takeaways from Trump-Biden debate clash The Memo: Debate or debacle? Democrats rip Trump for not condemning white supremacists, Proud Boys at debate MORE over a number of his comments during the first presidential debate, including white supremacy, bias training for federal employees and more.

“What we saw was a dog whistle through a bullhorn. Donald Trump is not pretending to be anything other than what he is, someone who will not condemn white supremacists, someone who cannot say the phrase Black lives matter, someone who is getting rid of training of federal employees around the issue of race and the need to be aware of implicit bias,” Harris told MSNBC’s Brian Williams following the debate.

“It’s not a dog whistle. Literally, he’s talking through a bullhorn,” Harris said.

Trump refused to denounce white supremacy when directly asked during the contentious debate with Biden.

“Almost everything I see is from the left wing, not from the right wing,” Trump said when asked to denounce white supremacists and militia groups.

Trump asked moderator Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceFive takeaways from Trump-Biden debate clash The Memo: Debate or debacle? Democrats rip Trump for not condemning white supremacists, Proud Boys at debate MORE to give him the name of a group, and Biden noted the Proud Boys, a group that the Southern Poverty Law Center has designated as a hate group.

“Proud Boys — stand back and stand by,” Trump responded Tuesday night.

Trump also addressed his administration’s moves to restrict racial sensitivity and diversity training to the federal agencies, the US military, and others.

“I ended it because it’s racist,” Trump said during the debate. “If you were a certain person, you had no status in life — it was sort of a reversal.”

Harris on Tuesday said that “America was presented with a very clear choice” during the heated debate.

“On the one hand, you have Joe Biden Joe BidenFive takeaways from Trump-Biden debate clash The Memo: Debate or debacle? Democrats rip Trump for not condemning white supremacists, Proud Boys at debate MORE, who has experience, who has poise, who has grace, who speaks with intelligence, who speaks directly in the camera to the American people about their situation, and then on the other hand you have an angry, defensive Donald Trump, who spent full time interrupting, attempting to bully the process, including the moderator,” Harris told MSBNC.