Biden campaign raised a one-hour record $3.8 million during debate

Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenFive takeaways from Trump-Biden debate clash The Memo: Debate or debacle? Democrats rip Trump for not condemning white supremacists, Proud Boys at debate MORE’s campaign raised a one-hour record of $3.8 million during the first presidential debate against President Trump Donald John TrumpFive takeaways from Trump-Biden debate clash The Memo: Debate or debacle? Democrats rip Trump for not condemning white supremacists, Proud Boys at debate MORE on Tuesday.

An ActBlue spokesperson confirmed to The Hill that Biden's campaign raised nearly $4 million between 10 and 11 p.m., beating the one-hour record for a campaign on the online fundraising platform.

The time period included the last half hour of the debate aired from Cleveland.

ADVERTISEMENT

Biden campaign manager Kate Bedingfield attributed the donation record to the moments that Biden looked at the camera and addressed the public directly, according to Fox News.

“Joe Biden spoke directly to the American people tonight and they are responding,” she said.

The former vice president has made a comeback in funding after starting April $187 million behind Trump and the Republican Party.

But after spending less in the spring and garnering enthusiasm after the Democratic National Convention and after choosing Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisThe Memo: Debate or debacle? Biden will keep debating Trump, campaign says Joe Scarborough urges Biden: 'Do not do anymore debates' MORE (D-Calif.) as his running mate, Biden raised a record-breaking $364.5 million in August and entered September with $466 million in cash reserves.

Tim Murtaugh, the Trump campaign communications director, reported the reelection campaign started September with $325 million in cash.

Tuesday’s chaotic debate featured cross-talk and clashes with numerous personal insults, with Biden calling Trump a “liar” and a “clown” and Trump pushing the limits of debate decorum with his frequent interruptions.

Bedingfield told reporters that Biden was committed to participating in the next two debates against the president, according to Fox News.

Updated at 8:28 a.m.