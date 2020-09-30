Merriam-Webster shares definitions of 'stand back' and 'stand by' after Trump Proud Boy comment

The makers behind the Merriam-Webster dictionary on Tuesday night shared the definitions of “stand back” and “stand by” after President Trump Donald John TrumpFive takeaways from Trump-Biden debate clash The Memo: Debate or debacle? Democrats rip Trump for not condemning white supremacists, Proud Boys at debate MORE refused to denounce white supremacy and the Proud Boys movement.

During the presidential debate against Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenFive takeaways from Trump-Biden debate clash The Memo: Debate or debacle? Democrats rip Trump for not condemning white supremacists, Proud Boys at debate MORE, Trump was asked by moderator Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceFive takeaways from Trump-Biden debate clash The Memo: Debate or debacle? Democrats rip Trump for not condemning white supremacists, Proud Boys at debate MORE of Fox News to denounce white supremacists and militia groups who have aligned themselves with him.

Trump asked the moderator, Chris Wallace of Fox News, to “give me a name" and Biden pointed to the Proud Boys, a group that the Southern Poverty Law Center has designated as a hate group.

“Proud Boys — stand back and stand by,” Trump said.

President Trump: "Proud Boys, stand back and stand by." pic.twitter.com/CqjQ7N0PBA — The Hill (@thehill) September 30, 2020

Merriam-Webster noted that “stand back” means to “take a few steps backwards" but “stand by” means “to be or to get ready to act.”

'Stand back': to take a few steps backwards



'Stand by': to be or to get ready to act #Debates2020 — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) September 30, 2020

The Proud Boys describe themselves as “a pro-Western fraternal organization for men who refuse to apologize for creating the modern world, also known as Western Chauvinists." They have been tied to violent protests, often in support of the president.

The far-right group celebrated online after they were mentioned during the debate, sharing a new logo with Trump’s remarks. Many of the members reportedly interpreted “stand by and stand back” as a call to arms.

"This. This is Donald Trump's America," Biden wrote on Twitter.

This. This is Donald Trump's America. https://t.co/wld2mmGTwe — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 30, 2020

Congressional Democrats immediately tore into Trump’s refusal to condemn white supremacists.

"President Trump was asked to condemn white supremacy. He refused," tweeted Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerDemocrats rip Trump for not condemning white supremacists, Proud Boys at debate Warren won't meet with Barrett, calling Trump's nomination an 'illegitimate power grab' Schumer won't meet with Trump's Supreme Court pick MORE (D-N.Y.). "He told white supremacists to 'stand back and stand by.' President Trump is a national disgrace, and Americans will not stand for it."

"Donald Trump is a white supremacist," added Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezDemocrats rip Trump for not condemning white supremacists, Proud Boys at debate Trump Jr on father's taxes: 'People don't understand what goes into a business' Ocasio-Cortez: Trump contributed less in taxes 'than waitresses and undocumented immigrants' MORE (D-N.Y.). "People have been warning about this for a long time. They were ridiculed, called hyperbolic & radical - not bc they were wrong, but bc others couldn’t accept that our country elected a supremacist as President. This is fascism at our door."