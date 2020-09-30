Biden hits Trump after first debate: He looks down on Americans

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenFive takeaways from Trump-Biden debate clash The Memo: Debate or debacle? Democrats rip Trump for not condemning white supremacists, Proud Boys at debate MORE hit President Trump Donald John TrumpFive takeaways from Trump-Biden debate clash The Memo: Debate or debacle? Democrats rip Trump for not condemning white supremacists, Proud Boys at debate MORE on Wednesday hours after the two clashed for the first time on the debate stage, accusing Trump of looking down on everyday Americans.

"The question is, does he see where you are and where you want to be? Does he care? Does he try to walk in your shoes to understand what's going on in your life? Or does he just ignore you and all folks all over America who are in a similar situation?" Biden said before embarking on a whistle-stop tour of Ohio and Pennsylvania.

"I think it's more than ignoring us," he continued. "I think he basically looks down on us."

"When he called our veterans, who lost their lives and served, suckers and losers, I thought it was one of the most despicable things I ever heard," Biden said, referring to a report from The Atlantic.

"He lies to you about what's happening," the former vice president added.

Earlier this month, the magazine reported that in 2018, the president canceled a trip to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near Paris because he was concerned the rain would dishevel his hair. The report also alleged that Trump called American Marines who were buried at the cemetery "losers" and "suckers."

Trump has vehemently denied the report.

Biden's strong remarks come after he and Trump battled it out for 90 minutes on the debate stage on Tuesday in a chaotic clash filled with interruptions and personal insults.

Trump lobbed deeply personal insults at Biden, even going as far as invoking Biden's son Hunter Biden's past history with drug use. However, the former vice president was able to keep his cool during the confrontation.

“My son, like a lot of people, like a lot of people we knew at home, had a drug problem," Biden said.

The former vice president is embarking on a tour of Ohio and Pennsylvania on Wednesday, hoping to appeal to the blue-collar base Trump was able to persuade in his first presidential bid four years ago.