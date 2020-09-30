Debates panel says changes under consideration 'to ensure a more orderly discussion'

Organizers are considering changes for the next two debates between President Trump Donald John TrumpFive takeaways from Trump-Biden debate clash The Memo: Debate or debacle? Democrats rip Trump for not condemning white supremacists, Proud Boys at debate MORE and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenFive takeaways from Trump-Biden debate clash The Memo: Debate or debacle? Democrats rip Trump for not condemning white supremacists, Proud Boys at debate MORE after their first meeting Tuesday night descended into chaos.

The Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD), a bipartisan body that helps plan and execute the quadrennial meetings between presidential and vice presidential contenders, said Wednesday that the messiness of the first debate made clear that changes need to be made to make the next event more “orderly.”

“The Commission on Presidential Debates sponsors televised debates for the benefit of the American electorate. Last night’s debate made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues. The CPD will be carefully considering the changes that it will adopt and will announce those measures shortly,” the group said in a statement.

“The Commission is grateful to Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceFive takeaways from Trump-Biden debate clash The Memo: Debate or debacle? Democrats rip Trump for not condemning white supremacists, Proud Boys at debate MORE for the professionalism and skill he brought to last night’s debate and intends to ensure that additional tools to maintain order are in place for the remaining debates,” the group added, referring to Tuesday's moderator, Fox News anchor Chris Wallace, who struggled to keep the discussion on track Tuesday night.

The remarks come as the debate drew a flood of criticism from media figures and lawmakers alike who said the invective-filled affair was a mess.

“That was a hot mess, inside a dumpster fire, inside a train wreck,” CNN’s Jake Tapper Jacob (Jake) Paul TapperWallace struggles to keep order in nasty first debate CNN's Wolf Blitzer: 'I wouldn't be surprised if this is the last presidential debate' between Biden, Trump CNN's Dana Bash on first debate: 'That was a s--- show' MORE said. “That was the worst debate I’ve ever seen. It wasn’t even a debate. It was a disgrace and primarily it was because of President Trump, who spent the entire time interrupting, not adhering to the rules he agreed to.”

Trump and Biden tangled with each other throughout the night, with the president often refusing to let his opponent answer Wallace’s questions uninterrupted.

At one point, Trump mocked the former vice president’s intellect and performance in college.

“You graduated either the lowest or almost the lowest in your class. Don’t ever use the word smart with me,” Trump said. “Don’t ever use that word. Because you know what? There’s nothing smart about you, Joe. Forty-seven years you’ve done nothing.”

Biden a number of times grew exasperated with Trump, at one point telling him to “shut up.”

The president also engaged in a number of back-and-forths with Wallace, particularly after the moderator urged Trump to allow Biden to answer his questions uninterrupted for two minutes, per the rules both campaigns agreed on before the debate.

“Mr. President, I’m the moderator of this debate and I’d like you to let me ask my questions,” Wallace said at one point.

“I guess I’m debating you, not him,” Trump fired back. “I’m not surprised.”

The rancor of the debate grew so intense that some observers suggested there be no more debates. There have been no indications that the upcoming meetings will be scrapped, and Biden’s campaign has insisted the former vice president will attend the two remaining scheduled debates.

When asked on the campaign trail what changes could be made for upcoming debates, Biden said that there should be an emphasis on ensuring that only one candidate can answer a question at a time.

“I just hope there’s a way in which the debate commission can control the ability of us to answer the question without interruption. I’m not going to speculate what happens in the second or third debate. My hope is they’re able to literally — say the question is asked of Trump, here’s a microphone, he has two minutes to answer the question. No one else has the microphone. I don’t know what the rules will be … but I’m looking forward to it,” he said.

Trump and Biden are scheduled for two more head-to-head meetings on Oct. 15 and Oct. 22. Vice President Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisThe Memo: Debate or debacle? Biden will keep debating Trump, campaign says Joe Scarborough urges Biden: 'Do not do anymore debates' MORE (D-Calif.), Biden’s running mate, will have their sole debate on Oct. 7.

--Updated at 2 p.m.