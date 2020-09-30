Poll finds Trump, Biden in statistical dead heat in South Carolina

A new poll finds President Trump Donald John TrumpFive takeaways from Trump-Biden debate clash The Memo: Debate or debacle? Democrats rip Trump for not condemning white supremacists, Proud Boys at debate MORE and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenFive takeaways from Trump-Biden debate clash The Memo: Debate or debacle? Democrats rip Trump for not condemning white supremacists, Proud Boys at debate MORE statistically tied in South Carolina, which has not gone for the Democratic nominee in more than 40 years.

The Quinnipiac poll found Trump at 48 percent and Biden at 47 percent among likely voters in South Carolina, down from the president’s 6-point advantage in the same poll from two weeks ago.

The survey from Quinnipiac University also finds Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamTrump official releases unverified Russian intel on Clinton previously rejected by Senate panel Barrett says Trump offered her Supreme Court nomination three days after Ginsburg death Supreme Court nominee gives no clues in GOP meeting MORE (R-S.C.) tied with Democrat Jaime Harrison in a race that could have enormous consequences for which party controls the Senate next year.

"There hasn't been a Democrat elected to the Senate from South Carolina since 1998," said Quinnipiac University pollster Tim Malloy. "Outspent and labeled by critics as an apologist for President Trump, Lindsey Graham is facing the fight of his political life."

Voters are evenly split on Trump’s handling of the economy and the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden is viewed favorably by 49 percent and unfavorably by 46 percent. Trump posts a 48-48 split on favorability.

Trump has a narrow edge on who would do a better job handling the Supreme Court, 50 to 47 percent.

But 49 percent say the winner of the presidential election should get to pick the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader GinsburgBiden refuses to take position on packing Supreme Court In rare move, Schumer forces vote to consider health care bill amid Supreme Court tensions Fox News tops broadcast networks for first time in 3rd quarter MORE’s replacement, compared to 47 percent who say Trump should get to do it now.

In the Senate race, 49 percent want the GOP to be in control of the upper chamber, compared to 44 percent who want Democrats in control.

But 48 percent of likely voters have a favorable view of Harrison, compared to 35 percent who view him negatively. Graham is viewed negatively by 51 percent, with only 43 percent viewing him positively.

Harrison is also viewed as more honest and more empathetic.

The Quinnipiac poll of 1,123 likely voters in South Carolina was conducted Sept. 23-27 and has a 2.9 percentage point margin of error.