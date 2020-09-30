Biden leads Trump by 8 points in Michigan: poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenFive takeaways from Trump-Biden debate clash The Memo: Debate or debacle? Democrats rip Trump for not condemning white supremacists, Proud Boys at debate MORE (D) holds a steady lead over President Trump Donald John TrumpFive takeaways from Trump-Biden debate clash The Memo: Debate or debacle? Democrats rip Trump for not condemning white supremacists, Proud Boys at debate MORE in Michigan, a state that Trump won four years ago, according to a poll released Thursday.

Biden leads Trump by 8 percentage points in an ALG Research survey of likely voters with those leaning towards the two candidates are factored in. The former vice president has the support of 52 percent of voters in the poll compared to the president's 44 percent.

Democrats hold a smaller but still significant lead among voters when asked which party they will support for control of Michigan's state legislature in November, leading Republicans 49-44 in that category.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Gretchen WhitmerMichigan governor extends state of emergency due to COVID-19 through October Coronavirus lockdowns work Michigan resident puts toilet on front lawn with sign 'Place mail in ballots here' MORE (D), a Biden supporter, also enjoys widespread statewide popularity, with 64 percent of respondents saying they thought her performance as governor was "excellent" or "good." Just 34 percent said that her job performance was "not so good" or "poor."

Trump's approval for his handling of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak is underwater in the survey, with 6 in 10 voters disapproving of his performance on the issue compared to just 40 percent who said he was doing a good job at managing the U.S. response to the virus.

Biden leads Trump by an average of 7 percentage points in Michigan according to a FiveThirtyEight polling average, and has seen his lead in the state remain around that level for months following a decision by the Trump campaign earlier this year to move some ad-buying resources out of the state.

ALG Research's poll surveyed response from 800 likely voters in Michigan between Sept. 17-23. The margin of error was 3.5 percentage points.