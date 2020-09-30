Brad Parscale to step away from Trump campaign role amid 'overwhelming stress'

Former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale Bradley (Brad) James ParscaleMORE said Wednesday he will be stepping away from his company and any role with the campaign.

Parscale, who had been demoted by the campaign in July, told Politico in a statement that he is stepping away from President Trump Donald John TrumpFive takeaways from Trump-Biden debate clash The Memo: Debate or debacle? Democrats rip Trump for not condemning white supremacists, Proud Boys at debate MORE’s reelection effort to seek help for what he called “overwhelming stress” on him and his family.

“I am stepping away from my company and any role in the campaign for the immediate future to focus on my family and get help dealing with the overwhelming stress," Parscale said in the statement.

The statement comes after Parscale has reportedly been hospitalized days earlier after his wife reported he was at their Fort Lauderdale, Fla., home with guns and threatening to harm himself.

His wife, Candice Parscale, also denied in a statement to Politico that her husband physically abused her.

“The statements I made on Sunday have been misconstrued, let it be clear my husband was not violent towards me that day or any day prior,” she said in a statement to Politico.

Parscale was taken to a hospital under the Baker Act, which allows authorities to detain someone who may be a threat to themselves or others.

A spokesperson for the Trump campaign was not immediately available for comment.

The campaign announced in July that Bill Stepien would replace Brad Parscale as the manager of Trump’s campaign. Parscale had remained in a role overseeing the campaign's digital strategy and served as an adviser.