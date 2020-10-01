GOP super PAC announces $9 million ad buy in Michigan Senate race

A top Republican super PAC with ties to the GOP Senate leadership on Thursday announced it will roll out a $9 million ad buy in Michigan to try and defeat Sen. Gary Peters Gary Charles PetersHillicon Valley: Subpoenas for Facebook, Google and Twitter on the cards | Wray rebuffs mail-in voting conspiracies | Reps. raise mass surveillance concerns Postmaster general says postal service can't return mail-sorting machines The Hill's Campaign Report: Trump faces backlash after not committing to peaceful transition of power MORE (D).

Senate Leadership Fund (SLF) said in a press release that its statewide television and radio buy, which will begin airing Saturday, is intended to “hold Gary Peters accountable” and prop up his opponent, businessman John James.

“The only thing Gary Peters has accomplished over his years in Washington is to keep Michigan’s U.S. Senate seat warm for his successor. That person is going to be John James – an incredibly impressive advocate for Michigan families and jobs who is taking the fight to Peters for leaving Michiganders hanging in a pandemic,” said SLF President Steven Law.

The Michigan Senate race gives the GOP a rare opportunity to go on offense in the fight for the Senate as the party largely finds itself playing defense across the board. While Republicans are supremely confident they will unseat Alabama Sen. Doug Jones (D) this November, Peters is the only other Democrat running for reelection in a state President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump signs bill averting shutdown after brief funding lapse Privacy, civil rights groups demand transparency from Amazon on election data breaches Facebook takes down Trump campaign ads tying refugees to coronavirus MORE won in 2016.

James, an Army combat veteran, has emerged as a fundraising powerhouse and been touted as a top GOP recruit after his unsuccessful 2018 Senate campaign against Sen Debbie Stabenow Deborah (Debbie) Ann StabenowSunday Shows: Trump's court pick dominates Booker says he will ask Amy Coney Barrett if she will recuse herself from presidential election-related cases Schumer says Trump tweet shows court pick meant to kill off ObamaCare MORE (D). Polls show Peters with a consistent lead in the race, though surveys released last month show him ahead by mid-single digits, down from a double-digit advantage over the summer.

“Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellGOP senators pan debate: 'S---show,' 'awful,' 'embarrassment' 'One more serious try' on COVID-19 relief yields progress but no deal The Hill's Campaign Report: Debate fallout l Trump clarifies remarks on Proud Boys l Down to the wire in South Carolina MORE’s allies are spending over $16 million to prop up James because they want another vote to gut pre-existing conditions coverage, undermine a woman’s right to choose, and obstruct Great Lakes funding,” Peters campaign spokeswoman Vanessa Valdivia said in a statement, referring to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

Should Peters lose his reelection campaign, it would make Democrats’ efforts to take back the Senate and overcome the GOP’s 53-47 majority incredibly difficult. But the party boasts that Peters will be able to win a second term, and the Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper, rates the race as “lean” Democrat.

The Wolverine State will likely be inundated with an avalanche of outside spending this cycle as it also is a key battleground in the presidential race. Trump won Michigan by under 11,000 votes in 2016 over Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump crowd chants 'lock her up' about Omar as president warns of refugees in Minnesota Democrats say Biden survived brutal debate — and that's enough Comey defends FBI Russia probe from GOP criticism MORE, and polls show former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPrivacy, civil rights groups demand transparency from Amazon on election data breaches Facebook takes down Trump campaign ads tying refugees to coronavirus Trump crowd chants 'lock her up' about Omar as president warns of refugees in Minnesota MORE with a single-digit lead over him there this year.