Trump signals opposition to debate changes

President Trump on Thursday indicated he will oppose changes to the current presidential debate structure under consideration by the nonpartisan commission that oversees the events.

“Why would I allow the Debate Commission to change the rules for the second and third Debates when I easily won last time?” Trump tweeted Thursday afternoon while traveling to a fundraiser in Bedminster, N.J.

The president’s comments suggest that Trump could decline to participate in the forthcoming two debates if the commission moves forward with changing the rules.

Trump has insisted he “easily” won the debate in Cleveland Tuesday evening, despite Republicans criticizing his performance and public polls showing that voters believed Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenPrivacy, civil rights groups demand transparency from Amazon on election data breaches Facebook takes down Trump campaign ads tying refugees to coronavirus Trump crowd chants 'lock her up' about Omar as president warns of refugees in Minnesota MORE won the contest between the two candidates.

The debate, the first of three, was extremely chaotic, with frequent interruptions and personal jabs that overshadowed any real policy debate. Trump repeatedly interrupted Biden and moderator and Fox News host Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceMichelle Obama sympathizes with viewers 'turned off' by Trump's debate behavior It's time to kill the presidential debates — they no longer serve their purpose Presidential debate raises the specter of election violence MORE, who struggled to maintain control of the debate.

In response, the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) said Wednesday that it would consider changes to future debates help maintain order. The commission is reportedly weighing a rule that would mute either candidates’ microphone if he does not follow the rules.

“Last night’s debate made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues,” the commission said in a statement. “The CPD will be carefully considering the changes that it will adopt and will announce those measures shortly.”

Trump’s reelection campaign and the Republican National Committee have already signaled opposition to any changes to the debate rules.

“I don’t think the commission could make or should make any changes without support of the Trump campaign and the candidates,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel said on Fox News Thursday morning. “They agreed to certain parameters, they don’t get to change those in the middle of the campaign, as the campaign has said.”

Both McDaniel and the Trump campaign have suggested that the commission is weighing changes in order to help Biden, despite its nonpartisan status.

“They’re only doing this because their guy got pummeled last night,” Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said in a statement Wednesday. “President Trump was the dominant force and now Joe Biden is trying to work the refs. They shouldn’t be moving the goalposts and changing the rules in the middle of the game.”

The next debates are scheduled for Oct. 15 and Oct. 22. The vice presidential debate is scheduled for next Wednesday.