The Hill's Campaign Report: Team Trump on defense over president's comments on white supremacy

The White House is on defense.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany faced off with reporters over President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump signs bill averting shutdown after brief funding lapse Privacy, civil rights groups demand transparency from Amazon on election data breaches Facebook takes down Trump campaign ads tying refugees to coronavirus MORE’s recent comments on white supremacist groups. The White House argues that the president has denounced hate groups on a number of occasions.

“This has been answered yesterday by the president himself, the day before by the president himself on the debate stage. The president was asked this. He said ‘sure’ three times,” McEnany told Fox News’s John Roberts after he asked her for a “definitive and declarative statement” that Trump denounces white supremacy.

CBS’s Paula Reid and McEnany got into a heated exchange over the matter when Reid asked about Trump’s “mixed” record on it.

"It is quite funny that the media goes haywire about interrupting in debates and then chooses to pursue that very same tactic themselves,” McEnany said. “This is a White House briefing. You ask a question, and you give me time to answer.”

Meanwhile, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asked why the far-right group known as the Proud Boys would rejoice at Trump’s call to “stand back and stand by” during Tuesday’s debate. McEnany responded, claiming “stand back” was a synonym for “stand down” and called the question a “partisan attack.”

The tense briefing comes as a number of Republicans have distanced themselves from Trump’s failure to outright denounce the ideology when given the chance to in Cleveland on Tuesday.

Sen. Tim Scott Timothy (Tim) Eugene ScottGOP senators pan debate: 'S---show,' 'awful,' 'embarrassment' The Hill's Campaign Report: Debate fallout l Trump clarifies remarks on Proud Boys l Down to the wire in South Carolina Trump says Proud Boys should 'stand down' after backlash to debate comments MORE (S.C.), the only Black Republican in the Senate, said he believed Trump “misspoke” and that he should correct the comment, while South Dakota GOP Sen. Mike Rounds Marion (Mike) Michael RoundsTrump says Proud Boys should 'stand down' after backlash to debate comments Tim Scott: Trump 'misspoke' with white supremacy remark, should correct Proud Boys comment The Hill's Morning Report - Sponsored by JobsOhio - Trump's tax return bombshell MORE said Trump should have been more clear. Frequent Trump critic Sen. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyGOP senators pan debate: 'S---show,' 'awful,' 'embarrassment' Romney, Murphy 'extremely concerned' about threats to withdraw from US Embassy in Baghdad Schumer rips Trump, GOP over debate: 'How are you not embarrassed?' MORE (R-Utah) said Trump should “of course” call out the extremist groups and ideology.

The bottom line is Republicans don’t want to be talking about this problem, which has dogged the president throughout his presidency. Trump has a mixed record, sometimes denouncing white supremacists and hate groups, but other times appearing to offer them cover.

This is all happening less than 24 hours after Trump attacked progressive Rep. Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarTrump crowd chants 'lock her up' about Omar as president warns of refugees in Minnesota Omar urges Democrats to focus on nonvoters over 'disaffected Trump voters' Omar fires back at Trump over rally remarks: 'This is my country' MORE (D-Minn,), who came to the U.S. as a Somali refugee, at a campaign rally in Duluth, Minn., and warned rallygoers about allowing more refugees into the state.

"Another massive issue for Minnesota is the election of Joe Biden Joe BidenPrivacy, civil rights groups demand transparency from Amazon on election data breaches Facebook takes down Trump campaign ads tying refugees to coronavirus Trump crowd chants 'lock her up' about Omar as president warns of refugees in Minnesota MORE’s plan to inundate your state with a historic flood of refugees," Trump said. "Congratulations, Minnesota. Congratulations. No."

The developments all open up a line of attack for Democrats, and block Republicans from focusing on policy issues.

A DEBATE OVER THE DEBATE RULES

Trump and Republicans are continuing to push back on any changes to the future presidential debate structure after Tuesday’s debate in Cleveland devolved into chaos.

“Why would I allow the Debate Commission to change the rules for the second and third Debates when I easily won last time?” Trump said in a Thursday afternoon tweet.

Earlier in the day, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Ronna Romney McDanielTrump, Biden campaigns to fact check each other during debate National Urban League, BET launch National Black Voter Day Trump officials defend president's coronavirus response amid Woodward revelations MORE said the Commission on Presidential Debates should not make any changes or adjustments without the approval of both campaigns, adding that the rules shouldn’t be changed “in the middle of the campaign.”

The commission said in a statement on Wednesday that it would consider structural changes to future forums this campaign cycle.

“Last night’s debate made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues,” the statement said. “The CPD will be carefully considering the changes that it will adopt and will announce those measures shortly.”

Speaking of debates, former Vice President Joe Biden is leading Trump by 13 points following the first presidential debate, according to a new CNBC/Change Research survey.

Biden leads with 54 percent support, while Trump trails with 41 percent. Additionally, 53 percent of likely voters said they thought Biden performed better than Trump. Only 29 percent of likely voters said they thought Trump performed better than Biden.

The same poll showed 45 percent of respondents saying Trump underperformed and 11 percent saying Biden did worse than expected.

The majority of respondents were in agreement when it came to their perception of the debate. A whopping 77 percent said that it did not make them feel proud to be an American.