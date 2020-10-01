Poll: Biden notches 7-point lead ahead of Trump in New Hampshire

Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenPrivacy, civil rights groups demand transparency from Amazon on election data breaches Facebook takes down Trump campaign ads tying refugees to coronavirus Trump crowd chants 'lock her up' about Omar as president warns of refugees in Minnesota MORE notched a 7-point lead ahead of President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump signs bill averting shutdown after brief funding lapse Privacy, civil rights groups demand transparency from Amazon on election data breaches Facebook takes down Trump campaign ads tying refugees to coronavirus MORE in New Hampshire in a poll released on Thursday.

The Emerson College poll found the former vice president earned 52 percent of the vote, while 45 percent of New Hampshire voters sided with Trump. One percent of voters said they were undecided, and 2 percent said they plan to vote for someone else.

Biden leads among women in the state, garnering 55 percent support from the demographic, while 42 percent of women said they supported Trump. Among men the candidates are tied, with both receiving 49 percent of the vote.

The president is ahead of Biden among those aged 45 to 64 — 50 percent of the age group support Trump compared to 47 percent of the group who support the former vice president. But among all other age groups, Biden is in the lead.

Biden also earned the most support among independents with 54 percent backing him and 43 percent backing Trump.

When it comes to voter enthusiasm, Trump takes the lead with 75 percent of his voters expressing extreme excitement to cast their ballots in November, compared to 45 percent of Biden voters.

A total of 31 percent of Biden voters said they were mildly or not that excited to vote, while 14 percent of Trump voters said the same.

The Emerson College poll surveyed 700 voters in New Hampshire between Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. The margin of error amounted to 3.6 percentage points.

Former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump crowd chants 'lock her up' about Omar as president warns of refugees in Minnesota Democrats say Biden survived brutal debate — and that's enough Comey defends FBI Russia probe from GOP criticism MORE ended up winning the Granite State by less than half a percentage point in 2016.

Emerson College Polling director Spencer Kimball said in a release that “a significant difference between Biden’s lead in 2020, and Clinton who was in a similar position in 2016 at this point, is the lack of a third-party candidate like Gary Johnson Gary Earl JohnsonRepublicans not immune to the malady that hobbled Democrats What the numbers say about Trump's chances at reelection Presidential race tightens in Minnesota as Trump plows resources into state MORE who saw his vote melt towards Trump, allowing Trump to gain on Clinton over the final weeks."