Biden to get tested Friday morning following Trump's positive test

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenPresident Trump, Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19 Poll: Biden notches 7-point lead ahead of Trump in New Hampshire Jim Carrey to make his SNL debut as Joe Biden this week MORE will be tested for the coronavirus on Friday morning, just hours after President Trump Donald John TrumpPresident Trump, Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19 Trump, first lady to quarantine after top aide tests positive for coronavirus Secret recordings show Melania Trump was frustrated about criticism of Trump 2018 border separation policy: CNN MORE revealed that he and the first lady tested positive, according to a source close to the Biden campaign.

Biden and Trump were both on the debate stage Tuesday night in Cleveland. Neither candidate wore a mask during the indoor event, but they were positioned more than six feet apart.

News of the coronavirus spreading through the White House broke Thursday after Hope Hicks Hope Charlotte HicksPresident Trump, Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19 Trump, first lady to quarantine after top aide tests positive for coronavirus Trump aide Hope Hicks tests positive for COVID-19 MORE, a top aide to the president, tested positive for the virus. Hicks was onboard Air Force One with the president and several other White House aides for the trip to Cleveland as well as a trip to Minnesota on Wednesday for a campaign rally.

CNN, which first reported that Biden would be tested Friday morning, reported that a journalist who was also onboard Air Force One and scheduled to travel with the Biden campaign on Friday was asked not to join the press pool accompanying the former vice president.

Biden said on Sept. 4 that he'd been tested at least once for COVID-19 and would be tested regularly throughout the remainder of the campaign.

Updated at 8:47 a.m.