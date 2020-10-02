RNC chair tests positive for coronavirus

Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel has tested positive for the coronavirus and is recovering at home in Michigan.

“After a member of her family tested positive for COVID-19, the Chairwoman was tested for the virus. On Wednesday afternoon, she got confirmation she was COVID-19 positive,” a spokesperson for the RNC told The Hill on Friday. “She has been at her home in Michigan since last Saturday.”

President Trump Donald John TrumpPresident Trump, Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19 Trump, first lady to quarantine after top aide tests positive for coronavirus Secret recordings show Melania Trump was frustrated about criticism of Trump 2018 border separation policy: CNN MORE, first lady Melania Trump Melania TrumpPresident Trump, Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19 Trump, first lady to quarantine after top aide tests positive for coronavirus Secret recordings show Melania Trump was frustrated about criticism of Trump 2018 border separation policy: CNN MORE and senior White House adviser Hope Hicks Hope Charlotte HicksPresident Trump, Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19 Trump, first lady to quarantine after top aide tests positive for coronavirus Trump aide Hope Hicks tests positive for COVID-19 MORE have all tested positive for the coronavirus, shaking the nation with just over a month to go before the 2020 election.

Others who have been in close contact with the president have tested negative, including his Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, as well as daughter Ivanka Trump Ivana (Ivanka) Marie TrumpLetter from Trump taking credit for aid now mandated in government food boxes: report The Hill's 12:30 Report - Sponsored by The Air Line Pilots Association - Country reacts to debate night of mudslinging Ex-Watergate prosecutor predicts Trump will be charged for tax evasion after he leaves office MORE and her husband Jared Kushner Jared Corey KushnerAbraham Accords: New hope for peace in Middle East Tenants in Kushner building file lawsuit alleging dangerous living conditions Trump hosts Israel, UAE, Bahrain for historic signing MORE, both senior White House advisers.