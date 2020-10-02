Harris tests negative for coronavirus

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisJim Carrey to make his SNL debut as Joe Biden this week Biden up by 2 points in Georgia following first debate: poll When VP candidates debate in Salt Lake City, they can see changes on health care's frontlines MORE on Friday reported that she tested negative for coronavirus, just hours after President Trump Donald John TrumpPresident Trump, Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19 Trump, first lady to quarantine after top aide tests positive for coronavirus Secret recordings show Melania Trump was frustrated about criticism of Trump 2018 border separation policy: CNN MORE and first lady Melania Trump Melania TrumpPresident Trump, Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19 Trump, first lady to quarantine after top aide tests positive for coronavirus Secret recordings show Melania Trump was frustrated about criticism of Trump 2018 border separation policy: CNN MORE received positive diagnoses for the virus.

The news comes after the Trump's came into contact with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenPresident Trump, Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19 Poll: Biden notches 7-point lead ahead of Trump in New Hampshire Jim Carrey to make his SNL debut as Joe Biden this week MORE on Tuesday's debate stage in Cleveland. Biden is set to get tested for the virus on Friday.

The president and the first lady tested positive overnight after one of his closest aides, Hope Hicks Hope Charlotte HicksPresident Trump, Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19 Trump, first lady to quarantine after top aide tests positive for coronavirus Trump aide Hope Hicks tests positive for COVID-19 MORE, tested positive.

Trump said early on Friday morning that he and the first lady would begin quarantining in the White House "immediately."

The president's positive diagnosis has raised a number of concerns about who he and his staff have come into contact with in recent days.

Vice President Pence and second lady Karen Pence Karen Sue PencePresident Trump, Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19 The Hill's 12:30 Report - Sponsored by The Air Line Pilots Association - Judge Amy Coney Barrett makes the rounds on Capitol Hill The Hill's Morning Report - Sponsored by JobsOhio - Showdown: Trump-Biden debate likely to be nasty MORE both tested negative for the virus, along with first daughter Ivanka Trump Ivana (Ivanka) Marie TrumpLetter from Trump taking credit for aid now mandated in government food boxes: report The Hill's 12:30 Report - Sponsored by The Air Line Pilots Association - Country reacts to debate night of mudslinging Ex-Watergate prosecutor predicts Trump will be charged for tax evasion after he leaves office MORE and Jared Kushner Jared Corey KushnerAbraham Accords: New hope for peace in Middle East Tenants in Kushner building file lawsuit alleging dangerous living conditions Trump hosts Israel, UAE, Bahrain for historic signing MORE. However, Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel tested positive on Friday.

The development is the latest to roil the U.S., which is on the brink of what is expected to be a highly contested election between Trump and Biden.

Trump was slated to participate in a fundraiser in Washington, D.C., on Friday and a campaign rally in Sanford, Fla., but those events have been canceled in the wake of his diagnosis.

Harris and Pence are slated to square off in the vice presidential debate on Wednesday.