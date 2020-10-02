Trump campaign postpones events; Pence to resume campaigning

President Trump Donald John TrumpPresident Trump, Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19 Trump, first lady to quarantine after top aide tests positive for coronavirus Secret recordings show Melania Trump was frustrated about criticism of Trump 2018 border separation policy: CNN MORE’s campaign is moving his planned in-person rallies to virtual events or temporarily postponing them after the president tested positive for the coronavirus, campaign manager Bill Stepien announced Friday.

The campaign has also postponed all previously announced events involving Trump’s family. It will consider events involving other surrogates on a case-by-case basis with announcements expected in the days ahead.

Vice President Pence, who tested negative for the coronavirus, will follow through with his planned events.

“Any further information about the President will come from the White House,” Stepien said.

The president, first lady Melania Trump Melania TrumpPresident Trump, Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19 Trump, first lady to quarantine after top aide tests positive for coronavirus Secret recordings show Melania Trump was frustrated about criticism of Trump 2018 border separation policy: CNN MORE, senior adviser Hope Hicks Hope Charlotte HicksPresident Trump, Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19 Trump, first lady to quarantine after top aide tests positive for coronavirus Trump aide Hope Hicks tests positive for COVID-19 MORE and Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel have all tested positive for the coronavirus.

The White House says President Trump is experiencing “mild symptoms” and that plans have been put in place to keep the government running in an orderly fashion while he goes into quarantine.

The president has not tweeted or appeared on camera since the diagnosis was announced.