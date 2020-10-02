Sanders to hold 'socially distanced rally' for Biden in New Hampshire

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders100,000 register to vote in 24 hours as part of YouTuber's Tesla giveaway Democrats say Biden survived brutal debate — and that's enough The Hill's Morning Report - Fight night: Trump, Biden hurl insults in nasty debate MORE (I-Vt.) will hold a socially distanced rally for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenPresident Trump, Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19 Poll: Biden notches 7-point lead ahead of Trump in New Hampshire Jim Carrey to make his SNL debut as Joe Biden this week MORE on Saturday, according to an announcement from the Biden campaign on Friday.

The former Democratic presidential nominee is set to travel to Lebanon, N.H., where he will hold a Vote Now rally on behalf of the Biden campaign. Sanders will discuss ways voters in the state can safely cast their ballots, including voting by mail and in person.

Sanders expressed concerns last month that Biden was not doing enough to expand his appeal to progressive voters, and has urged Biden to hone in on issues such as workers' wages and health care coverage.

The senator “is working as hard as he can to help Joe Biden win the most important election in modern American history” but has said there are areas he thinks the former vice president's campaign can “continue to improve upon,” Faiz Shakir, the senator’s former campaign manager, said in a statement.

The development comes as Washington was roiled by the news that President Trump Donald John TrumpPresident Trump, Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19 Trump, first lady to quarantine after top aide tests positive for coronavirus Secret recordings show Melania Trump was frustrated about criticism of Trump 2018 border separation policy: CNN MORE and first lady Melania Trump Melania TrumpPresident Trump, Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19 Trump, first lady to quarantine after top aide tests positive for coronavirus Secret recordings show Melania Trump was frustrated about criticism of Trump 2018 border separation policy: CNN MORE tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday. The president and Biden had shared a debate stage three days earlier in Cleveland.

Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, both tested negative for the virus on Friday. The former vice president is slated to deliver remarks on the economy in Grand Rapids, Mich., on Friday afternoon.