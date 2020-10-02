Biden, in change, speaks with mask on at campaign event

When Joe Biden Joe BidenPresident Trump, Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19 Poll: Biden notches 7-point lead ahead of Trump in New Hampshire Jim Carrey to make his SNL debut as Joe Biden this week MORE delivered remarks in Michigan on Friday, there was one major difference from his previous speeches: He spoke with a mask the entire time.

Biden usually removes his mask before making remarks during campaign events or as he did earlier this week in a presidential debate.

But after President Trump Donald John TrumpPresident Trump, Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19 Trump, first lady to quarantine after top aide tests positive for coronavirus Secret recordings show Melania Trump was frustrated about criticism of Trump 2018 border separation policy: CNN MORE and first lady Melania Trump Melania TrumpPresident Trump, Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19 Trump, first lady to quarantine after top aide tests positive for coronavirus Secret recordings show Melania Trump was frustrated about criticism of Trump 2018 border separation policy: CNN MORE both tested positive for COVID-19, Biden took an extra precaution by keeping his medical-grade mask on, even as he spoke outdoors in Grand Rapids.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jill Biden, the former vice president's wife, also kept her mask on while she delivered remarks in Manchester, N.H., on Friday. Both Bidens tested negative for the coronavirus disease earlier on Friday. Before speaking about the economy, the Democratic nominee said he had been given two tests, just to be on the safe side.

"We can save 100,000 lives in the next 100 days, according to the head of the CDC, if everyone wears a mask in public," Biden said during his speech "So be patriotic. It's not about being a tough guy. It's about doing your part."

During the speech, Biden mentioned the first family, first wishing them well as they recover from COVID-19. The White House on Friday afternoon said the president was being taken to Walter Reed Military Medical Center for a few days as a precaution.

"I hope that all of those who are fighting this virus, including the first family, and so many Americans today, recover, and recover soon," he said.