Trump campaign launches 'Operation MAGA' while president recovers from COVID-19

The reelection campaign for President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump campaign manager tests positive for COVID-19 Trump given Remdesivir as treatment for COVID-19 infection ICE launching billboard campaign highlighting 'at-large immigration violators' MORE on Saturday announced it was launching “Operation MAGA,” a series of in-person and virtual campaign events to be held throughout the final month before Election Day.

The announcement comes as Trump remains at Walter Reed Medical Center following the news early Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump Melania TrumpTrump given Remdesivir as treatment for COVID-19 infection Kellyanne Conway tests positive for COVID-19 Trump to Woodward in April: I'm 'just not' worried about contracting COVID-19 MORE had contracted COVID-19.

In a press release, the campaign described “Operation MAGA,” as “a full marshaling of top-level surrogates, campaign coalitions, and Trump supporters to rally behind the President and carry the campaign forward until the President returns to the trail.”

“Operation MAGA will fire up the entire MAGA universe to keep President Trump’s campaign at full speed until our Commander-in-Chief returns to the campaign trail,” Trump 2020 campaign manager Bill Stepien, who also tested positive for the virus on Friday, said in the press release.

Stepien continued, “Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceWhite House announces no changes to safety procedures after Trump positive COVID-19 test Pelosi tests negative for COVID-19 Trump COVID-19 test raises questions about contingency plans MORE, the First Family, our coalitions, and our grassroots supporters will be out in full force to show the real enthusiasm behind the President’s re-election and to show we’re working as hard as he always does.”

“We also encourage all of the President’s supporters to pick up the banner themselves by volunteering in our grassroots Army for Trump, flying their Trump flags, putting out more yard signs, and wearing their MAGA gear proudly,” he added.

According to the statement, “Operation MAGA” will include virtual events leading up to the vice presidential debate scheduled for Oct. 7 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The campaign said that “in-person events will commence” following the debate, with Pence visiting “key swing states.”

Members of the First Family, including Donald J. Trump, Jr., Eric Trump Eric Frederick TrumpTrump children call their father a 'warrior' amid COVID-19 diagnosis Trump arrives at Walter Reed after positive coronavirus test Trump's test sparks fears of spread: Here's who he met in last week MORE and Lara Trump Lara Lea TrumpTrump's test sparks fears of spread: Here's who he met in last week Hillicon Valley: Democrats demand answers over Russian interference bulletin | Google Cloud wins defense contract for cancer research | Cyberattack disrupts virtual classes Lara Trump campaigns with far-right activist candidate Laura Loomer in Florida MORE are also expected to host a series of live events following the debate as well.

The campaign said that upcoming events will also feature Trump’s various coalitions, including Women for Trump, Black Voices for Trump and Latinos for Trump.

White House physician Sean Conley said in a press conference Saturday that the president was doing “very well” after being hospitalized.

However, statements made Saturday afternoon, which the Associated Press and other outlets later attributed to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows Mark Randall MeadowsTrump campaign manager tests positive for COVID-19 The Memo: Trump grapples with credibility gap in crisis Overnight Healthcare: President Trump has coronavirus MORE, indicated that the president’s vitals over the past 24 hours were “very concerning” and described the next 48 hours as “critical in terms of his care.”