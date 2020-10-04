Biden adviser: 'We are not concerned, because we are being safe'

An adviser to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenPost-debate poll finds Biden with leads in two key states Democrats warn Supreme Court confirmation would endanger senators' health, call for delay Sunday shows preview: Trump COVID-19 diagnosis rocks Washington, 2020 election MORE said the campaign is not concerned about continuing events after President Trump Donald John TrumpJaime Harrison debates Graham behind plexiglass shield Doctors, White House staff offer conflicting messages on president's health Trump given second dose of Remdesivir 'without complication', 'not yet out of the woods', Conley says MORE tested positive for COVID-19 because it has been following public health guidelines.

“What I want to communicate is we are not concerned because we are being safe,” Symone Sanders Symone SandersSunday shows preview: Trump COVID-19 diagnosis rocks Washington, 2020 election Biden's debate game plan? Keep cool and win Biden campaign ratchets up courting of Black voters, specifically Black men MORE said on CNN’s “State of the Union" on Sunday.

Host Jake Tapper Jacob (Jake) Paul TapperJoy Behar says Biden should 'stay away' from more debates with Trump Chris Wallace says he's 'sad' debate went 'off the tracks' Debates panel says changes under consideration 'to ensure a more orderly discussion' MORE pressed Sanders on the campaign’s actions, asking if Biden is being tested daily for the coronavirus after he was on stage with Trump at last week’s debate.

Sanders said Biden is being tested “regularly,” adding that he is tested before each time he travels.

She also said that according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, Biden was not exposed to the virus because he was more than 6 feet away from Trump at all times.

“On the debate stage President Trump mocked Vice president Biden for his wearing of a mask. Many folks have mocked our events, our 6 feet circles, our little white circles on the ground, those are there to keep folks safe,” Sanders said.

Tapper asked Sanders if the campaign has a contingency plan in case Biden were to test positive.

Sanders said she won’t discuss the campaign’s “inner workings of health plans,” but added that the campaign will continue to adhere to CDC guidelines and listen to public health experts.

Just weeks ahead of Election Day, the Trump campaign postponed some events and plans to go virtual with others. Vice President Pence will take over for Trump at some rallies.

Trump is trailing Biden in many recent polls. Biden has a 14-point lead over Trump in a post debate NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll released Sunday.