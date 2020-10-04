Biden will participate in next debate with 'necessary' safety precautions, campaign aide says

Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenPost-debate poll finds Biden with leads in two key states Democrats warn Supreme Court confirmation would endanger senators' health, call for delay Sunday shows preview: Trump COVID-19 diagnosis rocks Washington, 2020 election MORE’s deputy campaign manager said Sunday that the former vice president will participate in the next presidential debate with the “necessary” safety precautions in place.

Kate Bedingfield told ABC News’s “This Week” that Biden will “be there” for the Oct. 15 debate as long as President Trump Donald John TrumpJaime Harrison debates Graham behind plexiglass shield Doctors, White House staff offer conflicting messages on president's health Trump given second dose of Remdesivir 'without complication', 'not yet out of the woods', Conley says MORE is able to debate and the Commission on Presidential Debates implements safety measures.

“We hope that they're going to put in place every adjustment necessary to ensure that it’s fully safe,” Bedingfield said.

“And, obviously, we send President Trump our best,” she added. “We hope that he is well and able to debate. If he is, Joe Biden will certainly be there.”

Bedingfield said that Biden would participate in the debate “assuming that the commission puts in place the necessary requirements to ensure that everybody is safe, which is first and foremost the most important thing.”

“Joe Biden certainly looks forward to the opportunity to debate Donald Trump, and we hope that he will be well and able to do that,” she said.

Bedingfield also said that the Biden campaign has “every expectation” that the Debate Commission will “take all necessary precautions to ensure that everybody who attends" the debates are "safe,” adding that precautions should include social distancing and a mask requirement.

Biden campaign senior adviser Symone Sanders Symone SandersSunday shows preview: Trump COVID-19 diagnosis rocks Washington, 2020 election Biden's debate game plan? Keep cool and win Biden campaign ratchets up courting of Black voters, specifically Black men MORE also told CNN’s “State of the Union” that his campaign is “looking forward” to the upcoming presidential debate.

“We're hoping that President Trump can participate,” she said. “We're hoping that he's medically able to participate and, you know, that's up to his doctors to clear him.”

“But Joe Biden will be at that debate,” she added.

Trump’s positive test for coronavirus early Friday rocked his campaign, as the president was sent to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md. later that day.

On Saturday, Trump’s doctors reported he was “doing very well” and in “exceptionally good spirits.” But later, a “source familiar with the president’s health” told reporters Trump’s vitals over the “last 24 hours were very concerning,” adding that “the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care.”