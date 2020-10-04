Trump, Biden running neck-and-neck in Ohio: poll

President Trump Donald John TrumpJaime Harrison debates Graham behind plexiglass shield Doctors, White House staff offer conflicting messages on president's health Trump given second dose of Remdesivir 'without complication', 'not yet out of the woods', Conley says MORE and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenPost-debate poll finds Biden with leads in two key states Democrats warn Supreme Court confirmation would endanger senators' health, call for delay Sunday shows preview: Trump COVID-19 diagnosis rocks Washington, 2020 election MORE are running neck-and-neck in the critical battleground state of Ohio, according to a CBS News poll released Sunday.

Biden and Trump are each backed by 47 percent of likely Ohio voters, based on the poll, which was conducted after last week’s first presidential debate.

The debate did not seem to sway Ohio voters. Trump and Biden were separated by 1 percentage point, 46 to 45 percent, in a July poll in which the president led his challenger.

The most recent poll found that Ohio voters are more likely to say Biden has the right temperament to occupy the Oval Office, at 58 to 33 percent, and acts in a “presidential way,” at 60 to 32 percent.

Ohio is among the key battleground states that Trump carried in 2016.

Nationally, Biden holds a 14-point lead over Trump, according to a post-debate poll released by NBC News/Wall Street Journal on Sunday.

The CBS News poll was conducted by YouGov between Sept 30 and Oct. 2. The poll surveyed 1,128 registered voters in Ohio. There is a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.