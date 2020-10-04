9 in 10 Republicans say Trump handled diagnosis correctly: poll

A large majority of Republicans approve of President Trump Donald John TrumpJaime Harrison debates Graham behind plexiglass shield Doctors, White House staff offer conflicting messages on president's health Trump given second dose of Remdesivir 'without complication', 'not yet out of the woods', Conley says MORE’s handling of his own coronavirus diagnosis even as Democrats and independents thought it was irresponsible, according to a SurveyMonkey poll for Axios.

The survey found 73 percent of Democrats and 58 percent of independents believed Trump’s handling of his diagnosis was irresponsible, compared to 88 percent of Republicans who said it was responsible.

The White House officially announced Trump had tested positive in the early hours of Friday, Oct. 2. The announcement came after White House aide Hope Hicks Hope Charlotte HicksDoctors, White House staff offer conflicting messages on president's health Trump given second dose of Remdesivir 'without complication', 'not yet out of the woods', Conley says Barr will not quarantine following potential exposure to COVID-19 MORE had tested positive. Trump attended a New Jersey fundraiser despite Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines that call for anyone exposed to a person they know to be infected to isolate for 14 days.

A smaller but still firm majority of Republicans also want traditional campaigning to continue even after the president was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Friday.

Sixty-three percent of Republicans said presidential campaign events should continue in person, compared to 16 percent of Democrats. Seventy percent of Democrats said events should be virtual, while 12 percent said they should be cancelled outright. Fifty-seven percent of independents said they should be virtual, while 18 percent said they should be cancelled.

Republicans were also the only group among the three that favored holding the next presidential debate in person as scheduled on Oct. 15. Fifty-five percent of Democrats, however, said the event should be held virtually. A quarter of Democrats said it should be cancelled outright.

Vice President Pence, who has tested negative for the virus three times since Trump’s positive test, still plans to attend the vice presidential debate, scheduled for Wednesday, with Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisClintons wish Trumps speedy recovery, hope for safety of White House staff and Secret Service The Hill's Campaign Report: Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis upends 2020 race | Biden pushes ahead on the campaign trail | Senate moving forward with Supreme Court nominee hearings 'SNL' alums Tina Fey, Fred Armisen star in new ad for Biden MORE (D-Calif.).

Pollsters surveyed a national sample of 1,448 adults from Oct. 2-3. The poll has a 3.5-point margin of error.