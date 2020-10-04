Biden again tests negative for COVID-19

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenPost-debate poll finds Biden with leads in two key states Democrats warn Supreme Court confirmation would endanger senators' health, call for delay Sunday shows preview: Trump COVID-19 diagnosis rocks Washington, 2020 election MORE tested negative for COVID-19 on Sunday, his campaign said.

Biden was administered a PCR test, his campaign said, and COVID-19 was not detected. It marked the second time Biden has tested negative since President Trump revealed early Friday morning that he had contracted the coronavirus.

The former vice president initially tested negative on Friday, hours after Trump tweeted that he and the first lady had tested positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Biden did not make a public appearance on Sunday.

The president's positive test raised concerns that Biden may have been exposed to the virus during Tuesday's presidential debate. The two candidates did not make contact or take part in a greeting of any kind, and their podiums were roughly 12 feet apart.

But moderator Chris Wallace said late last week that the president arrived too late to be tested on-site for COVID-19, and several members of his party did not abide by the rules that required attendees to wear masks throughout the event.

Trump is at Walter Reed hospital undergoing treatment for the virus. He has shown symptoms, including fever and fatigue, and he required supplemental oxygen at points on Friday and Saturday.

Biden has pushed ahead with his campaign, appearing in Michigan on Friday and delivering remarks there. His campaign has paused negative ads while Trump is battling the virus, though the Trump campaign has not reciprocated the gesture.

Biden's running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), and Vice President Pence are scheduled to debate on Wednesday in Utah. That event is still expected to take place as scheduled, as both have tested negative in recent days.

Trump and Biden are slated to appear in two more debates, one on Oct. 15 and another on Oct. 22. It’s unclear how Trump’s illness will impact those debates, if they proceed at all.

Updated at 7:40 p.m.