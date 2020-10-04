CNN anchor confronts senior Trump campaign adviser after motorcade: Trump's 'downplaying the virus'

CNN anchor Ana Cabrera battled Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller on Sunday over whether President Trump Donald John TrumpJaime Harrison debates Graham behind plexiglass shield Doctors, White House staff offer conflicting messages on president's health Trump given second dose of Remdesivir 'without complication', 'not yet out of the woods', Conley says MORE and his campaign had followed the necessary protocols for preventing the spread of COVID-19 over the course of the past few months.

In a lengthy interview with Miller, Cabrera repeatedly challenged the Trump aide over the president's frequent refusal to wear masks in public appearances, the lack of mask requirements at the campaign's rallies and audio published by The Washington Post in which Trump can be heard admitting that he downplayed the virus's danger in an attempt to avoid causing panic.

"He's been downplaying the virus, and let's just be honest: Let's call a spade a spade," Cabrera told Miller. "He hasn't worn a mask every time, he's been holding these rallies without social distancing, without most of the people in the crowd wearing masks."

"Even as he goes out there, he's not taking the simple precautions that could save lives," Cabrera added at another point, cutting Miller off after he attempted to defend the president's behavior. "Jason, let's be clear: the president is in the hospital right now because he contracted the virus. And he has put himself at risk by conducting the business the way he has."

Trump revealed early Friday morning that he had been diagnosed with coronavirus. The interview with Miller came shortly after Trump left his hospital room at Walter Reed Military Medical Center to wave at supporters outside from the back of an SUV.

Jason Miller tried to tell Ana Cabrera that Trump has taken the coronavirus seriously and took all the proper precautions at his pandemic rallies. It did not go well. pic.twitter.com/OjFHAFNrFY — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 4, 2020

Miller attempted to deflect criticism to former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPost-debate poll finds Biden with leads in two key states Democrats warn Supreme Court confirmation would endanger senators' health, call for delay Sunday shows preview: Trump COVID-19 diagnosis rocks Washington, 2020 election MORE (D) during the interview, accusing Biden of supporting regulations aimed at stopping the virus that Miller said were too restrictive.

"Everyone around him was tested, and still, somehow, he contracted it," Miller said. "My whole point earlier is that there's a whole lot of things we just don't know [about the virus.]"

"Every time I'm with him, I'm tested about an hour in advance," Miller added.

"President Trump followed all of the protocols," Jason Miller claims, absurdly. In fact, Trump eschewed social distancing and mask-wearing at this pandemic rallies and White House events. pic.twitter.com/Lo2da6xATN — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 4, 2020

The exchange comes as the White House has put out numerous contradictory statements over the past 72 hours regarding the president's health, with White House physician Sean Conley even admitting that he gave vague information about whether the president had been receiving supplemental oxygen in an attempt to be "upbeat" about Trump's health status.

At a press conference Sunday, Conley insisted that his statements had been aimed at preventing the president's illness from being steered "in another direction."

“I didn't want to give any information that might steer the course of illness in another direction, and in doing so it came off that we were trying to hide something, which wasn't necessarily true,” he said.