Spanberger's GOP challenger raises over $1.8 million in third quarter

Republican House candidate Nick Freitas reported raising a record-breaking $1.8 million in the third quarter of 2020 in his race against incumbent Rep. Abigail Spanberger Abigail Davis SpanbergerMurphy: Russia will become more of a threat to US election while Trump is in quarantine Hillicon Valley: Senate panel votes to subpoena Big Tech executives | Amazon says over 19,000 workers tested positive for COVID-19 | Democrats demand DHS release report warning of election interference Lawmakers introduce bill targeting foreign disinformation on social media MORE (D-Va.), according to figures exclusively obtained by The Hill.

The third-quarter fundraising haul far surpasses his second-quarter total of $405,000. Freitas's campaign has yet to officially release its cash-on-hand total but estimates it will be around $700,000.

Additionally, Freitas's latest fundraising surpassed the previous Virginia House GOP single-quarter fundraising record of $1.5 million, which was set by former Rep. Scott Rigell Edward (Scott) Scott RigellEx-Rep. Scott Taylor to seek old Virginia seat GOP rushes to embrace Trump GOP lawmaker appears in Gary Johnson ad MORE (R-Va.) in the third quarter of 2010.

Spanberger has not yet released her third-quarter fundraising figures but so far has outraised Freitas, raking in $4.86 million this cycle, according to the Center for Responsive Politics. Spanberger has a cash-on-hand total of total of $4.08 million.

The contest is one of the most-watched House races two years after Spanberger unseated Republican incumbent Rep. Dave Brat (Va.). The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates the race as a “toss-up.”

Spanberger is one of 30 Democrats who flipped a district in 2018 that was won by President Trump Donald John TrumpQuestions remain unanswered as White House casts upbeat outlook on Trump's COVID-19 fight White House staffers get email saying to stay home if they experience coronavirus symptoms White House says 'appropriate precautions' were taken for Trump's outing to see supporters MORE in 2016.

Now, Republicans are intent on flipping it back. Brat and former House Majority Leader Eric Cantor Eric Ivan CantorThe Hill's Campaign Report: Florida hangs in the balance Eric Cantor teams up with former rival Dave Brat in supporting GOP candidate in former district Bottom line MORE (R-Va.), who was unseated by Brat in 2014, teamed up last month on Freitas’s general election finance committee. The two joined former Rep. Tom Bliley (R-Va.), who represented the district for 20 years before Cantor, on the committee.