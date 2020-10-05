Biden on participating in next debate: 'I'll do whatever the experts say'

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenQuestions remain unanswered as White House casts upbeat outlook on Trump's COVID-19 fight CNN anchor confronts senior Trump campaign adviser after motorcade: Trump's 'downplaying the virus' Biden again tests negative for COVID-19 MORE said Monday that he would follow medical experts' advice when asked whether it was safe to take part in next week's scheduled debate as President Trump Donald John TrumpQuestions remain unanswered as White House casts upbeat outlook on Trump's COVID-19 fight White House staffers get email saying to stay home if they experience coronavirus symptoms White House says 'appropriate precautions' were taken for Trump's outing to see supporters MORE undergoes treatment for COVID-19.

"Listen to the science. If scientists say that it’s safe ... then I think that’s fine," Biden told reporters in New Jersey as he was en route to campaign stops in Florida. "I’ll do whatever the experts say is appropriate for me to do."

"I’m not an expert on it but I think we should be very cautious," he said when asked whether Plexiglas should be used at the forum.

Biden added that he was looking forward to having the opportunity to participate in a town hall-style debate.

The second of three presidential debates is slated to take place in Miami on Oct. 15.

Biden's most recent comments echo those of his deputy campaign manager, who said the former vice president would participate with the "necessary" safety precautions in place.

“We hope that they're going to put in place every adjustment necessary to ensure that it’s fully safe,” Kate Bedingfield told ABC News's "This Week" on Sunday.

Trump is being treated for the coronavirus at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., after testing positive on Thursday.

“And, obviously, we send President Trump our best,” Bedingfield said on Sunday. “We hope that he is well and able to debate. If he is, Joe Biden will certainly be there.”

Questions have arisen over Trump's condition after the press received mixed messages from his doctors and White House staff over the weekend.

White House physician Sean Conley said on Saturday that Trump was doing very well, but chief of staff Mark Meadows Mark Randall MeadowsWhite House Correspondents' Association: 'Outrageous' for Trump to leave hospital without informing pool Trump sought to keep COVID-19 diagnosis secret Thursday as he awaited second test result: WSJ Photo of Mark Meadows rubbing his head during update on Trump's health goes viral MORE told reporters the president's vitals were cause for concern on Friday.

The president's oxygen level dropped on Friday and Saturday, and he was given dexamethasone, a steroid used to treat severe cases of the virus.

Trump has appeared in a number of videos and images released by the White House over the weekend, seeking to reassure the public of his health. He also had the Secret Service drive him by supporters outside the hospital on Sunday, raising concerns over his close proximity to those in the vehicle with him.

Additionally, a number of those in Trump's orbit, most recently press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, have tested positive for the virus.

Updated at 12:36 p.m.