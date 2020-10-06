Biden leads Trump by 11 points in Maine: survey

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenState Department revokes visa of Giuliani-linked Ukrainian ally: report Biden says he should not have called Trump a clown in first debate Biden inquired about calling Trump after coronavirus diagnosis MORE leads President Trump Donald John TrumpState Department revokes visa of Giuliani-linked Ukrainian ally: report White House Gift Shop selling 'Trump Defeats COVID' commemorative coin Biden says he should not have called Trump a clown in first debate MORE by double digits in a poll of Maine voters released Tuesday.

In the Bangor Daily News-Digital Research poll of 500 registered voters, the former vice president leads the incumbent by 11 points, 51 to 40 percent. The poll shows a widening lead for Biden, who had a 7-point advantage in the last Bangor Daily News (BDN) poll taken in August.

Democrats also lead in races for the state's congressional districts, according to the poll. Reps. Chellie Pingree Rochelle (Chellie) PingreeShakespeare Theatre Company goes virtual for 'Will on the Hill...or Won't They?' USDA commits to trade aid for lobster industry using coronavirus coffers US trade deal with EU a boon for lobster industry struggling under China tariffs MORE (D-Maine) and Jared Golden (D-Maine) lead their Republican opponents by 34 points and 9 points, respectively. That is important for the Biden campaign because of Maine laws directing that two of the state's four Electoral College votes be allocated to the presidential candidate who wins the state's two congressional districts.

The poll also showed a nearly tied race for the Senate seat currently held by Sen. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsGOP anxiety grows over Trump political roller coaster The Hill's Morning Report - Trump, first lady in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 GOP struggles to play defense on Trump's ObamaCare lawsuit MORE (R-Maine), a crucial target for Senate Democrats looking to control the upper chamber after November's elections.

The BDN survey contacted 500 registered voters in the state, 466 of whom said they were "likely" to vote in the fall, between Sept. 25 and Oct. 4. The margin of error is 4.4 percentage points.