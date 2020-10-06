Biden again tests negative for COVID-19

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenState Department revokes visa of Giuliani-linked Ukrainian ally: report Biden says he should not have called Trump a clown in first debate Biden inquired about calling Trump after coronavirus diagnosis MORE tested negative for COVID-19 again Tuesday, his campaign said.

Biden underwent a PCR test for COVID-19 on Tuesday, and the virus was not detected, his campaign said in a statement distributed by the press pool. It was the third time the former vice president has tested negative for the illness since President Trump Donald John TrumpState Department revokes visa of Giuliani-linked Ukrainian ally: report White House Gift Shop selling 'Trump Defeats COVID' commemorative coin Biden says he should not have called Trump a clown in first debate MORE announced around 1 a.m. on Friday that he had contracted the coronavirus.

Biden tested negative on Friday hours after Trump’s announcement that he and first lady Melania Trump Melania TrumpWhite House Gift Shop selling 'Trump Defeats COVID' commemorative coin Hillicon Valley: CEOs of Google, Facebook and Twitter to testify before Senate | European Union police agency warns of increase in cybercrime | Twitter to remove posts hoping for Trump's death White House not contact tracing Rose Garden event considered possible 'superspreader': report MORE had tested positive for COVID-19. He was tested for a second time Sunday, when the results were also negative.

Concerns over the former vice president’s possible exposure to the coronavirus spiked after Trump's positive test results in light of the meeting between the two at the first presidential debate last Tuesday. The two presidential contenders did not make any physical contact, and their podiums were spaced about 12 feet apart.

Still, Fox News host and debate moderator Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceForget politics and take COVID-19 seriously Young conservatives brought climate to the debate stage The Hill's Morning Report - Sponsored by Facebook - Trump claims health improving amid transparency criticism MORE said last week that Trump arrived too late to be tested on-site for COVID-19 and that members of his family and campaign did not wear masks throughout the event, fueling worries over the possible spread of the virus throughout the venue.

Trump left Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Monday after a weekend stay there to receive treatment for the coronavirus. Biden during that time returned to the campaign trail but did take down all negative advertising while the president was battling COVID-19.

Trump and Biden have two debates left scheduled for October, though it is unclear if or how Trump’s diagnosis will impact the match-ups.