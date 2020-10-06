Biden pounces on Trump decision to end COVID-19 relief talks

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenState Department revokes visa of Giuliani-linked Ukrainian ally: report Biden says he should not have called Trump a clown in first debate Biden inquired about calling Trump after coronavirus diagnosis MORE slammed President Trump Donald John TrumpState Department revokes visa of Giuliani-linked Ukrainian ally: report White House Gift Shop selling 'Trump Defeats COVID' commemorative coin Biden says he should not have called Trump a clown in first debate MORE on Tuesday for rejecting further talks on a COVID-19 stimulus bill until after the election.

In a statement, the former vice president said Trump "turned his back" on first responders and U.S. businesses and accused him of caring more about securing the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court in the weeks ahead.

"Make no mistake: if you are out of work, if your business is closed, if your child’s school is shut down, if you are seeing layoffs in your community, Donald Trump decided today that none of that — none of it — matters to him," said Biden.

ADVERTISEMENT

"There will be no help from Washington for the foreseeable future. Instead, he wants the Senate to use it’s time to confirm his Supreme Court Justice nominee before the election, in a mad dash to make sure that the Court takes away your health care coverage as quickly as possible," he continued.

The blistering remarks come as the president indicated in a series of tweets Tuesday afternoon that there would be no deal with House Democrats until after the election and blamed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiRepublican COVID-19 outbreak rocks the 2020 race Pelosi suggests Trump setting 'dangerous' example with quick return to White House Speaker Pelosi, House Democrats leave town, fail the American people MORE (D-Calif.) for the breakdown in talks.

"Nancy Pelosi is asking for $2.4 Trillion Dollars to bailout poorly run, high crime, Democrat States, money that is in no way related to COVID-19. We made a very generous offer of $1.6 Trillion Dollars and, as usual, she is not negotiating in good faith," he wrote.

"I have rejected their request, and looking to the future of our Country. I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business," the president added.

...request, and looking to the future of our Country. I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business. I have asked... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020

Democrats and Republicans in Congress have been discussing the prospect of a second major COVID-19 stimulus package, though the prospect of a final bill had seemed far off. House Democrats have passed several bills that Senate Republicans have refused to take up, citing an inability of their caucus to support the high price tag of the Democrats' bills.