New York Times editorial board endorses Biden

The New York Times editorial board endorsed Joe Biden Joe BidenState Department revokes visa of Giuliani-linked Ukrainian ally: report Biden says he should not have called Trump a clown in first debate Biden inquired about calling Trump after coronavirus diagnosis MORE's White House bid on Tuesday, throwing its support behind the former vice president four weeks before Election Day.

The paper cast a potential Biden presidency as a jolt back to normalcy that could tap into decades of experience in Washington to unite a country riven with division.

“Mr. Biden has…vowed to ‘restore the soul of America.’ It is a painful reminder that the country is weaker, angrier, less hopeful and more divided than it was four years ago. With this promise, Mr. Biden is assuring the public that he recognizes the magnitude of what the next president is being called upon to do,” the editorial board wrote.

“In the midst of unrelenting chaos, Mr. Biden is offering an anxious, exhausted nation something beyond policy or ideology. His campaign is rooted in steadiness, experience, compassion and decency.”

The endorsement offered a tacit rebuke of the Trump administration, saying the former vice president would restore confidence in some of the country’s top governing institutions and be a calming presence on the world stage – seemingly in contrast to President Trump Donald John TrumpState Department revokes visa of Giuliani-linked Ukrainian ally: report White House Gift Shop selling 'Trump Defeats COVID' commemorative coin Biden says he should not have called Trump a clown in first debate MORE's disavowals of a “deep state” and harsh rebukes of European allies.

“A President Biden would embrace the rule of law and restore public confidence in democratic institutions,” the editorial board wrote. “He would return a respect for science and expertise to the government. He would stock his administration with competent, qualified, principled individuals. He would stand with America’s allies and against adversaries that seek to undermine our democracy. He would work to address systemic injustices.”

“His focus would be on healing divisions and rallying the nation around shared values. He would understand that his first duty, always, is to the American people,” it added.

The endorsement of the former vice president from Trump’s hometown newspaper comes as polls show Biden extending his lead nationally and holding narrower leads in nearly every swing state.

The backing of the paper’s editorial board was expected to go to Biden given its support for Democrat Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonRepublican COVID-19 outbreak rocks the 2020 race Testing positive: Will Trump's presidency be a casualty of COVID-19? GOP anxiety grows over Trump political roller coaster MORE in 2016 and the board's well-known liberal bent.