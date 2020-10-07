More than half in new poll expect violence after Election Day

More than half of voters expect violence in response to the November election results, according to a new poll published Wednesday.

In the YouGov survey, about 55 percent of registered voters said they thought violence would increase in the U.S. following the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Just under 11 percent of respondents said they didn't expect a rise in violence to occur after the election, while 33 percent of voters were unsure.

ADVERTISEMENT

The same poll also determined that 50 percent of Americans expect the country at large to disagree about which candidate wins the presidential election, while 49 percent said they expected Americans to largely accept the election results.

Just over half, 52 percent, said they expected the November elections to be held in a "fair and honest" manner, while 47 percent doubted that the process would be above-board.

The poll was commissioned by Braver Angels, a nonpartisan group that urges peaceful conversation and understanding between Democrats and Republicans. The group has published an open letter calling on national political organizations to disavow violence and agree to accept the official results of the November election.

"If in the near future we face a constitutional crisis in which our institutions cannot produce consensus on who is the legitimately elected president, we resolve to work together across this chasm for solutions grounded in the Constitution and guided by our democratic and non-violent traditions and our sense of shared destiny," the letter states.

The results of the poll come the day of the vice presidential debate between Vice President Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisOvernight Defense: Top military officers quarantine after positive COVID case | Distracted pilot, tech issues led to F-35 crash It matters: Kamala Harris and the VP debate CDC director says it's safe for Pence to take part in debate MORE (D-Calif.), Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump and Biden's plans would both add to the debt, analysis finds Trump says he will back specific relief measures hours after halting talks Chance the Rapper, Demi Lovato to play digital concert to encourage voting MORE's pick for his running mate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Concerns have been raised about the legitimacy of the election heading into Nov. 3 as Americans are increasingly reliant on absentee and mail-in voting to cast their ballot due to the coronavirus. President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump and Biden's plans would both add to the debt, analysis finds Trump says he will back specific relief measures hours after halting talks Trump lashes out at FDA over vaccine guidelines MORE and his allies have repeatedly said that mail-in voting will lead to widespread voter fraud, though there is little evidence to support this claim.

Democrats have also voiced concerns about voting access, repeatedly advocating for an expansion of mail-in voting due to the coronavirus. Congressional Democrats expressed outrage after Postmaster General Louis DeJoy Louis DeJoyPoll: 72 percent say postal service doing good job despite recent changes Third judge orders Postal Service to halt delivery cuts Postmaster general says postal service can't return mail-sorting machines MORE announced in July several changes to the United States Post Office including to personnel and operations that he claimed were meant to save the agency money.

However, Democrats claimed that these sweeping changes were meant to slow down the vote come November. DeJoy later suspended the changes due to outcry over election concerns.

YouGov's poll was conducted partially between Sept. 18-24, while the question about violence after the election was asked of respondents between Oct. 1-2, with samples of 1,999 registered voters and 1,503 registered voters, respectively. The poll's margin of error was not immediately available.