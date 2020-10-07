Biden leads Trump by 5 points in Iowa: poll

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump and Biden's plans would both add to the debt, analysis finds Trump says he will back specific relief measures hours after halting talks Chance the Rapper, Demi Lovato to play digital concert to encourage voting MORE holds a 5-point lead in Iowa one month out from Election Day, according to a new Quinnipiac University survey.

Fifty percent of likely voters in the Hawkeye State said they supported Biden, while 45 percent said the same about President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump and Biden's plans would both add to the debt, analysis finds Trump says he will back specific relief measures hours after halting talks Trump lashes out at FDA over vaccine guidelines MORE, who won the state by roughly 10 points in 2016. Biden and Trump both hold solid leads with members of their respective parties in the state, and Biden also holds a lead among independent voters, 48 percent to 43 percent.

The RealClearPolitics polling average shows Biden leading Trump by 1.4 points, previewing what could be a tight race.

In the Iowa Senate race, Democratic candidate Theresa Greenfield also holds a 5-point lead in her race. Fifty percent of likely voters said they support Greenfield, while 45 percent said the same about incumbent Sen. Joni Ernst Joni Kay ErnstGOP anxiety grows over Trump political roller coaster The Hill's Morning Report - Trump, first lady in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 GOP struggles to play defense on Trump's ObamaCare lawsuit MORE (R-Iowa).

The RealClearPolitics polling average also shows Greenfield leading Ernst by 5 points.

The Iowa Senate race is a must-watch contest, with Democrats hoping to use it along with a handful of other competitive races to take back the majority in the upper chamber. The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates the race as a "toss-up."

The Quinnipiac University survey was conducted Oct. 1-5 among 1,205 likely Iowa voters. The margin of error is 2.8 percentage points.