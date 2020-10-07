Kamala Harris's facial expressions during debate go viral

Twitter users on Wednesday had mixed reactions to Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisOvernight Defense: Top military officers quarantine after positive COVID case | Distracted pilot, tech issues led to F-35 crash It matters: Kamala Harris and the VP debate CDC director says it's safe for Pence to take part in debate MORE’s facial expressions aimed at Vice President Pence’s remarks during their debate.

From the first moments the two candidates went head to head at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, some praised Harris as she glared, and at times smiled and shook her head, at the vice president.

At one point, following Pence’s claims that both Harris and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump and Biden's plans would both add to the debt, analysis finds Trump says he will back specific relief measures hours after halting talks Chance the Rapper, Demi Lovato to play digital concert to encourage voting MORE want to “raise taxes” and implement a “$2 trillion Green New Deal,” the California senator responded by slowly shaking her head, smirking and quietly saying “wow.”

Harris later admonished Pence for interrupting her, turning to him and saying, “Mr. Vice President, I’m speaking. I’m speaking," a line she would reiterate throughout the debate.

Kamala Harris did not bring her poker face tonight.#VPDebate pic.twitter.com/n8PX4Qxtz9 — The Recount (@therecount) October 8, 2020

Kamala's face—I am screaming right now pic.twitter.com/QiKbhdwUR3 — Stefan Smith (@TheStefanSmith) October 8, 2020

VP Kamala Harris' face is every Black mom when she know you LYING



Pence in danger... pic.twitter.com/rRehnTf5Kn — Megan Ming Francis (@meganfrancis) October 8, 2020

“Saturday Night Live” Comedian Chris Redd said that the California senator “has the best ‘I can’t believe this bullshit right HERE’ face I have ever seen."

Kamala Harris has the best “I can’t believe this bullshit right HERE” face I have ever seen — Chris Redd (@Reddsaidit) October 8, 2020

Conservatives, however, did not have a positive view of Harris’s vivid reactions, with former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly tweeting, “Senator Harris is articulate but comes across as arrogant and the facial expressions are hurting her.”

At this point the debate is a draw. Vice President Pence is being too nice. Senator Harris is articulate but comes across as arrogant and the facial expressions are hurting her. — Bill O'Reilly (@BillOReilly) October 8, 2020

David Dudenhoefer, the GOP House candidate looking to replace Rep. Rashida Tlaib Rashida Harbi Tlaib'The squad' responds to Twitter warning for posts threatening bodily harm Only the misinformed want to abolish ICE House Democrats slam pharma CEOs for price hikes driven by revenue, executive bonuses MORE (D) for her Michigan seat, said that Harris was “unlikable with her smug facial expressions.”

Kamala Harris is unlikable with her smug facial expressions. #VPDebate — David Dudenhoefer #ReplaceRashida Tlaib (@Dude4Liberty) October 8, 2020

