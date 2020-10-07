Trump plans to return to campaign trail early next week: report

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump and Biden's plans would both add to the debt, analysis finds Trump says he will back specific relief measures hours after halting talks Trump lashes out at FDA over vaccine guidelines MORE plans to take to the campaign trail again next Monday starting in Pennsylvania, just more than a week after he was diagnosed with the coronavirus and taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bloomberg reported.

The president plans to visit Pennsylvania on Monday. Later in the week, he plans to visit the battleground states of Florida and Michigan, according to the publication, citing people familiar with the matter.

The planned trips are not set in stone and remain subject to change but would be the president’s first travel since he announced his diagnosis early Friday morning.

The tentative schedule would involve a trip to Michigan on Tuesday and a possible campaign event in Florida on Oct. 16, the day after the second presidential debate is scheduled for Miami.

The president has insisted he feels “great” since his discharge from the hospital Monday, but White House doctor Sean Conley has warned the president could be infectious for more than 10 days.

“The big first thing that we need to do is that there is no evidence of live virus still present that he could possibly transmit to others,” Conley told reporters earlier this week.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump and Biden's plans would both add to the debt, analysis finds Trump says he will back specific relief measures hours after halting talks Chance the Rapper, Demi Lovato to play digital concert to encourage voting MORE has said the president should not attend the second debate in person unless he tests negative for the virus ahead of it.

“I think if he still has COVID, we shouldn’t have a debate,” Biden told reporters in Hagerstown, Md., Tuesday. “I think we were gonna have to follow very strict guidelines. Too many people have been infected. It’s a very serious problem, so I will be guided by the guidelines of the Cleveland Clinic and what the docs say is the right thing to do.”

The Hill has reached out to the White House for comment.