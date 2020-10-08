Human Rights Campaign unveils its congressional scorecard ahead of election

The Human Rights Campaign on Thursday unveiled its Congressional Scorecard for the 116th Congress, grading lawmakers on their support for the LGBTQ community less than a month out from Election Day.

The group rated members using various criteria, including their votes on Trump administration appointees with what HRC described as “anti-LGBTQ” and their support for legislation impacting the LGBTQ community, such as the Equality Act.

The Hill was the first news outlet to view HRC's latest congressional scorecard.

Democrats scored better than Republicans, with 227 Democrats receiving perfect scores and no Republicans getting perfect scores from the group.

In the Senate, 32 members received a perfect score, while 47 received a score of zero. The average score for Democratic senators was 96, while the average score for GOP senators was 1.6.

In the House, 196 members received a perfect score, while 151 received a score of zero. The average scores for Democratic representatives was 98.3, while Republican representatives had an average score of 4.2.

The scorecard also tracks co-sponsorship of other pieces of what it dubs "pro-equality" legislation including the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, the Do No Harm Act, and the Therapeutic Fraud Prevention Act.

Both chambers have been confronted with a number of issues impacting the LGBTQ community, including the Equality Act, which has yet to pass through the Senate.

The legislation would expand the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Fair Housing Act to prohibit discrimination in employment, housing, jury selection or public accommodations based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

Democratic leaders have called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellPence, Harris dodge direct answers in policy-focused debate Trump gambles with new stimulus strategy Top Democrats introduce resolution calling for mask mandate, testing program in Senate MORE (R-Ky.) to hold a vote on the matter, which would likely face opposition in the Republican-controlled Senate.

The latest scorecard from the group comes as the group works to rally its 57 million "Equality Voters," or voters who prioritize LGBTQ+ issues at the ballot box, in a number of its identified swing states and districts.

The group has already honed in on a number of swing states, like Texas, Arizona, and Michigan, which are also home to key House and Senate races.