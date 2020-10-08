Biden more trusted than Trump to lead health care system: survey

More Americans trust Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenFive takeaways from the vice presidential debate Harris accuses Trump of promoting voter suppression Pence targets Biden over ISIS hostages, brings family of executed aid worker to debate MORE than President Trump Donald John TrumpFive takeaways from the vice presidential debate Harris accuses Trump of promoting voter suppression Pence targets Biden over ISIS hostages, brings family of executed aid worker to debate MORE to lead the nation's health care system amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a Gallup poll released Thursday.

Fifty-two percent of American adults surveyed told Gallup they trust the former vice president to lead the health care system most efficiently as the country battles COVID-19, compared with 39 percent who said the same of Trump. Another 9 percent chose “other candidate.”

The results are sharply split along party lines with 95 percent of Democrats trusting Biden and 88 percent of Republicans trusting Trump. Independents surveyed said they trust Biden more by a 47-40 margin.

Women respondents said they trust Biden more by a 58-32 split, while men narrowly trust Trump more by a 48-46 margin.

Biden has more trust among all age groups except those 45-64.

About two-thirds of adults said managing the coronavirus pandemic and reducing the cost of health care are the most or among the most important issues in determining their vote for president, while 45 percent said the same of lowering the cost of drugs. Democrats were markedly more likely than Republicans to say tackling the pandemic (94 percent to 41 percent) and reducing health care costs (81 percent to 52 percent) were important in their decision making.

A 54 percent majority also says they trust Biden more to ensure racial equity in health care, compared with 38 percent who say the same of Trump. White Americans by a slim 46-45 margin trust Biden, while broader splits of Black Americans (84 percent to 9 percent) and Hispanics (60 percent to 31 percent) say they trust the vice president more to close racial gaps in the system.

The Gallup poll was conducted in the two days immediately after the first presidential debate on Sept. 29 but before Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Health care has emerged in polling as a top issue amid the coronavirus pandemic as the president touts his efforts to curb the outbreak and Biden says the White House bungled the response.

The Gallup poll surveyed 1,518 adults from Sept. 30-Oct. 1 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.2 percent.